Donald Trump and evangelicals – WV MetroNews





Former porn actress Stormy Daniels' testimony at Donald Trump's secret trial made me think for the umpteenth time about evangelical Christians and Trump, given Trump's behavior.

Daniels testified in detail about her one-night stand (Trump denies the affair) with Trump in a hotel room in 2006, just months after Melania gave birth to their son. This is just one of Trump's reported infidelities. In another case last year, Trump was found responsible for sexually abusing a woman.

Trump said in Access Hollywood video that when you're a star, you can do anything [to women]. Grab them by the f—-.

Earlier this year, he began selling Bibles to raise money. Michael Cohen, Trump's former fixer, wrote in his book that Trump, after meeting with prominent evangelicals in 2016, said, “Can you believe the bulls…?” Can you believe people believe that bulls…?

Yet even after these cases and more, most evangelicals stand with the former president.

A Pew Research poll released in March found that 67% of white evangelical Protestants have a favorable view of Trump. This must be true in West Virginia, where at least 40 percent of residents identify as evangelical and where Trump won by 40 points in the last two elections.

How is it that deeply religious individuals can support someone whose actions are so contrary to their beliefs?

Tim Alberta, a journalist, author of the book The Kingdom, the Power and the Glory, son of an evangelical preacher and himself a practicing Christian, says many evangelicals who support Trump view him as a mercenary.

They [Christians believe] are under siege, that Christianity is under attack in this country, in the culture [from] the ungodly are gone, he said in an interview with CNN. Great evils come with great means.

If you think the barbarians are at the door, you might just be willing to turn to a barbarian to do the fighting for you, he said.

Brad Sherman, an evangelical Republican state lawmaker from Iowa, said of Trump in an NPR interview before the Iowa caucus: “He's brash; he's a fighter. This is what we need right now on the political scene, in the environment that exists. You must be tough.

Another evangelical, Shelley Buhrow, told NPR: “Have you read the Bible? Many people in the Bible married multiple times and didn't always do the perfect thing.

This attitude represents a radical change from just a few years ago. Republicans, conservatives, and evangelicals criticized Bill Clinton because he had an affair with Monica Lewinsky and lied about it. Back then, character mattered.

James Dobson, one of the leaders of the Christian right, declared himself alarmed at the time [at] the desire of my fellow citizens to rationalize the president's behavior even after suspecting, then knowing, that he was lying. You cannot lead a family, let alone a country, without character.

Evangelist Franklin Graham, in a Wall Street Journal editorial following the Clinton-Lewinsky affair, wrote: If he (Clinton) wants to lie or mislead his wife and daughter, those with whom he is most intimate , what will stop him from doing the same thing to the American people.

But that seems like so long ago now.

Perhaps evangelicals see Trump as the modern version of King David who united the tribes of Israel. He had many wives and concubines. He sent Uriah, one of his generals, to die in battle so that he could deal with Bathsheba.

However, David eventually confessed, repented, and was humiliated. Perhaps this is what evangelicals want from Trump. If his past behavior is any indication, I wouldn't count on it.

