The controversies of Natalie Elphicke, the MP who moved to the Labor Party | Policy

Natalie Elphicke, who became Labor's new MP after her shock defection from the Conservatives, has a record that places her firmly on the right of British politics.

A lawyer specializing in housing policy, she succeeded her now ex-husband, the disgraced former Tory Charlie Elphicke, as MP for Dover. He was convicted and imprisoned for sexual assault in 2020.

Even how she ended up in her seat is in question. After announcing weeks before the 2019 election that she had been unanimously selected to run for the seat, it was later revealed that the local conservative association had fielded Elphicke as its sole candidate.

However, his comments, ranging from immigration to Manchester United footballer Marcus Rashford's involvement in anti-poverty campaigns, have earned him opprobrium from those who will now be his allies on the opposition benches.

Suspension of the House of Commons

Elphicke was one of several Conservative MPs who were temporarily suspended from the Commons and asked to apologize after trying to influence a judge presiding over the trial of her ex-husband, Charlie Elphicke, who was jailed for two years in September 2020. .

Using official Commons stationery, MPs had written to senior judges in November 2020, ahead of a hearing on his release, to advise him of his character credentials ahead of sentencing.

After writing to express their concerns about the hearing, they received a response the next day from the office of the Lord Chief Justice of England and Wales, who said the intervention was inappropriate. They were later reprimanded by the Commons standards committee.

Attitude towards survivors' claims

Elphicke had quickly jumped to her then-husband's defense after conservatives suspended him following the latest in a number of allegations made against him by women.

The manner in which the whip was removed, based on the allegations of one of the women, posed a threat to British values, she said, going on to compare her situation to that of Carl Sargeant, a Welsh MP who committed suicide after being told he was the subject of unspecified allegations regarding his behavior.

Even after Charlie Elphicke's conviction and the end of their marriage, she returned to his defense by supporting his appeal, write in the sun: Charlie is charming, rich, charismatic and successful, attractive and attracted to women.

All of which, in the current climate, makes him an easy target for dirty politics and false allegations, she added.

Attack on Marcus Rashford

Elphicke has apologized after being criticized for saying Rashford should have spent more time perfecting his game than playing politics after the Manchester United and England footballer missed a crucial penalty during the final of Euro 2020, which earned him and some of his teammates punishment. barrage of online abuse. After the match, she sent a private message to colleagues suggesting he stick to his job rather than calling on the government to take action on free school meals and campaign against child food poverty.

She wrote: They lost, would it be ungenerous to say that Rashford should have spent more time perfecting his game and less time playing politics.

The second job

After her attack on Rashford, it emerged that Elphicke earned 36,000 a year from her role as chair of the New Homes Quality Board, in addition to earning 82,000 as an MP.

His entry on the Register of Members' Interests indicated his role on the board, described as an industry-led initiative to promote a new code for house building standards as well as a structure for an ombudsman self-employed for new housing, took about eight hours a week, of which she was paid 3,000 a month.

Labor deputy leader Angela Rayner said at the time that then-Tory leader Boris Johnson had to decide whether his MPs were MPs representing their constituents or whether they were advisers and consultants working for private interests. who pay them.

Migration

Barely a year ago, Elphicke wrote an opinion piece for the Daily Express which was headlined: Don't trust Labor on immigration, they really want open borders, and ended with an attack on Keir Starmer, who she described as Sir Softie.

Elphicke had also been one of the Conservative backbenchers acting as a thorn in Rishi Sunak's side as he tried to get legislation through the House of Commons on his Deportation Bill. Rwanda. At one point she was among the rebels who supported an amendment by former Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick.

Elphicke what criticized in August 2020 for her rhetoric in a video message she tweeted after seeing eight migrants land in Kent. She said: It is unacceptable that people are breaking into Britain in this way. Immigration and family law attorney Andrew Powell condemned what he called appalling and dehumanizing language.

She was also criticized for choose Christmas Day in 2021 like the moment to call for an end to small boat crossings in the Channel.

Voting file

Elphicke's positions in the House of Commons placed her significantly to the right, even in comparison with some other conservatives.

She has always voted to make it easier to withdraw British citizenship and has almost always voted for stricter laws and enforcement of immigration rules.

On green issues she is at odds with the Labor Party. As recently as February, she voted against a climate change test for new oil and gas licenses. She also voted in line with her Conservative colleagues on attempts to align air quality targets with World Health Organization guidelines.

In other votes, she supported more restrictive regulation of union activities.