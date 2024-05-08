Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani are reshaping India to become an economic superpower: report

With a value of $3.7 trillion in 2023, India is the world's fifth largest economy.

New Delhi:

India is poised to become a 21st century economic powerhouse, providing an alternative to China for investors seeking growth and reduced supply chain risks. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and industrialists Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani play a fundamental role in shaping the economic superpower. what the country will become in the decades to come, according to a CNN report.

The report said that to boost growth, the Modi government began a massive infrastructure transformation by spending billions on building roads, ports, airports and railways.

It also strongly promotes digital connectivity, which can improve both commerce and daily life.

“Mr. Adani and Mr. Ambani have become key allies as the country embarks on this revolution,” the text said.

With a value of $3.7 trillion in 2023, India is the world's fifth-largest economy, rising four places in the rankings during Prime Minister Modi's decade in power and ahead of the United Kingdom.

“The country is comfortably positioned to grow at an annual rate of at least 6 percent in the coming years, but analysts say the country should aim for growth of 8 percent or more if it wants to become an economic superpower “push India higher in the rankings of the world's largest economies, with some observers predicting that the South Asian nation will become the third nation behind the United States and China by 2027,” according to CNN's analysis.

The Adani Group and Reliance Industries – the two sprawling conglomerates each valued at more than $200 billion – have created companies in sectors ranging from fossil fuels and clean energy to media and technology.

“Investors have praised the duo's ability to deftly bet on sectors prioritized for development by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, currently campaigning for his third consecutive term at the helm of India. The South Asian country is poised to become a 21st century economic powerhouse, offering a “real alternative to China for investors seeking growth and manufacturers looking to reduce risk in their supply chains “, the report said.

“As a result, these three men – Prime Minister Modi, Mr. Ambani and Mr. Adani – play a fundamental role in shaping the economic superpower that India will become in the decades to come,” it added.

The report also points out that the type of power and influence enjoyed by the two Indian tycoons has already been seen in other countries “experiencing periods of rapid industrialization.”

He said Mr. Adani and Mr. Ambani are often compared by journalists to John D. Rockefeller, who became America's first billionaire during the Gilded Age, a 30-year period in recent decades from the 19th century.

“India is in the middle of a situation that America and many other countries have already experienced. Britain in the 1820s, South Korea in the 1960s and 1970s, and one could argue that the China in the 2000s,” said James Crabtree, the author of The Billionaire Raj, a book about rich Indians.

Mumbai, which is considered the financial capital of India, bears the imprint of the two tycoons everywhere, from high-rise apartment buildings branded as Adani Realty to cultural institutions named after the Ambani clan, and even the international airport, operated by Adani.

“Some spaces don't need names or flashy labels, but their affiliations are just as obvious. Everyone in Mumbai knows who lives in Antilia – the personal skyscraper of Ambani and his family, whose construction reportedly cost $2 billion and houses a spa, three helipads and a 50-seat theater. The 27-story building sits on a street nicknamed “billionaires' row,” its jutting geometric architecture dominating the neighborhood. »

The CNN report also mentions the grand celebration ahead of Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani's wedding in March this year, when billionaires and film stars from across the world visited Jamnagar.

Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates and Ivanka Trump were among the many high-profile celebrities in attendance. The three-day celebration, which saw performances by popstar Rihanna and magician David Blaine, mesmerized India and further highlighted Mr Ambani's growing global influence.

Guido Cozzi, a professor of macroeconomics at the University of St. Gallen in Switzerland, said these “conglomerates are very, very large and very well connected,” pointing out that the Adani Group and Reliance Industries were founded years before the Prime Minister Modi came to power.

“These are not typical stagnant monopolistic conglomerates. Rather, they are dynamic,” Mr. Cozzi said.

Not only do they play “an important role” in building infrastructure, which contributes “directly to growth”, but the two business groups also help the country develop “indirectly” by strengthening connectivity through digital innovation, he explained.

Reliance was founded by Mr. Ambani's father, Dhirubhai, as a small yarn trading company in Mumbai in 1957. Over the next decades, it grew into a colossal conglomerate spanning energy, petrochemicals and telecommunications .

Mukesh Ambani has not only disrupted the Indian telecom sector in less than a decade, but he has also become a leading player in sectors ranging from media to retail.

The report says Mukesh Ambani's ambition and breakneck pace of expansion is matched by Mr Adani, “…who now runs businesses ranging from ports and energy to defense and aerospace” .

A first-generation entrepreneur, the 62-year-old began his career in diamond trading, before setting up a commodities trading business in 1988, which later evolved into Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL).

According to a January note from US brokerage Cantor Fitzgerald, AEL “is at the heart of everything India wants to achieve”.

The company functions as an incubator for Mr Adani's businesses. Many were split off and became major players in their respective industries. According to Cantor, the company's current focus on airports, roads and energy makes it “a unique long-term investment opportunity.”

The report notes that although the two barons built much of their fortunes on fossil fuels, they are now investing billions in clean energy. Notably, their shift toward green energy comes at a time when India has set ambitious climate goals.

The report also notes that despite India's success in terms of growth rates, soaring youth unemployment and inequality remain persistent problems. In 2022, the country ranked 147th in terms of gross domestic product (GDP) per person, a measure of living standards, according to the World Bank.

Opposition parties in India have targeted the BJP-led government, alleging its links to the country's ultra-rich and because of Mr. Adani's meteoric rise.

The report said that Prime Minister Modi's “perceived relationship with billionaires” is once again being questioned by his rivals in the Lok Sabha polls.

Certain processes, including greater transparency in the allocation of India's natural resources and the overhaul of the country's bankruptcy laws, have resulted in important reforms under Prime Minister Modi, he added .

According to a report, some experts say that “a certain proximity” between politicians and the business elite “can contribute to faster growth of the nation.”

The report also suggests that India needs to encourage entrepreneurship and innovation by attracting more companies in this field, as a country where millions of people join the workforce every month cannot be absorbed by a few conglomerates.

“They are phenomenal entrepreneurs, who have been able to maintain steady growth and development in a dynamic, but sometimes chaotic, political and business environment that exists in India,” said Rohit Lamba, an economist at the State University of Pennsylvania, who is also the co-author of Breaking the Mold, a 2023 book that examines how India's economy can grow.

“India cannot get rich before it grows old thanks to a few big companies like Adani or Ambani… India should create more companies,” he added.

The report said India also has other conglomerates. The 156-year-old Tata Group wields immense power over various key sectors from steel to aviation, but it often does not invite the same scrutiny as newer conglomerates, mainly because it is controlled by philanthropic trusts and is not run as a family dynasty. .

India has been the fastest growing major economy over the last three financial years.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group company.)