Modi, the “creative disruptor” and the mood of the nation (part V) – OpEd – Eurasia Review

We are coming to an end. The third phase (seven in total) with Gujarat and Maharashtra in the west and Karnataka in the south accounting for 50 seats, or 283 of the 543 seats for the Lok Sabha, as the lower house of the Indian parliament is called.

Millions of likes on hundreds of AI-generated songs imitating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's voice are going viral on a YouTube channel. These and many more trending songs, climbing the popularity charts, featuring Bollywood and Punjabi songs in Modi's unique and distinctive tone and style, capture the essence of the popularity enjoyed by the Indian Prime Minister, cutting across all age groups and diverse backgrounds. the country's gigantic electorate.

At every BJP roadshow and rally, the air resonates with the most popular song of the season Abki Baar, 400 Paar (this time, 400 and counting).

One of the popular BJP leaders, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma danced and sang to the Assamese rendition of the 2019 election campaign song, Phir Ek Baar, Modi Sarkar (yet another times, the Modi government). Sarmas' supporters say he has danced with over 20 lakh people in the state over the past month, participating in over fifty rallies, where “Akou Eibar Modi Sarkar” (again the Modi government) is produced throughout his campaign.

When it comes to Modi, there is a touch of respect that is palpable among the general population, not just party members. Millions of volunteers and party members whip up a frenzy around Modi's campaign vehicles as he tirelessly tours the states, in the sweltering heat and dust so typical of May in India.

So what is the mood of the nation?

The fate of over 283 Lok Sabha seats has already been sealed today, after the third phase of elections concluded. In simplified terms, this means that elections for more than half of the 543 Lok Sabha seats are over today.

After the first three phases of the election, the BJP's dominance in the north appears assured, and political analysts say the party will make a decent inroad in southern states like Tamil Nadu and Kerala, where it had not no position in the past. There is no doubt that people expect Modi to win these elections comfortably and return for a third term as Prime Minister.

Why should I be defensive about Modi's aggressive Hindu nationalism, says a young party member, who led the social media campaigns for one of Delhi's largest parliamentary constituencies for the third consecutive general election. We are the majority in this country and we should not feel threatened by the pseudo-secular Hindus who have joined hands with Muslims to try to defeat Modi, he says, adding that his grandfather cried the day the temple Ram of Ayodhya was destroyed. dedicated in January of this year.

Praising Modi, a young PhD student studying at Delhi University says, “Is respecting one's own religion in one's own country an example of hate speech? Why is Rahul Gandhi so anti-Hindu?

The opposition claims that the youth are not on Modi's side as unemployment remains a major promise that could not be fulfilled, but just look at the crowds of young people who attend BJP rallies and are also active in social media campaigns on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram. enough to debunk this argument.

Opposition parties resorted to unprecedented insults and hit Modi below the belt, trying to damage his reputation by raising questions about his single and separated marital status. Responding to opposition parties, Modi lambasted the Indian National Congress, calling it dynastic and corrupt to the core, saying: My life is like an open book. The people of the country know this and that my family includes 140 million Indians. Modi reiterates in every speech that his commitment is to the people of the country and he left home at a very young age with the dream of serving the people.

“140 million people in this country are my family. Mera Bharat mera parivaar hai (my India is my family).

What explains Modis' popularity?

In an article titled “Why the Indian elite supports Narendra Modi,” the international publication The Economist states: “Three factors – class politics, economics and elite admiration for strongman power – help to explain why. Calling this “the Modi paradox,” The Economist says the Indian prime minister is often lumped in with right-wing populists such as Donald Trump, but Modi, who is expected to win a third term, is not not an ordinary strong man. And that explains the current position very well.

Moreover, Indian youth consider Modi as an incorruptible leader, who has raised the prestige of the country to remarkable heights. They admire his foreign policy and his emphasis on economic growth.

Who can replace Modi?

Who can replace Modi?, asks a first-time voter in the crowded state of Uttar Pradesh. The young boys' remarks confirm yet another reason why Modi will win. He speaks of a weak, inarticulate and divided opposition alliance. Rahul Gandhi, the opposition alliance's prime ministerial candidate, does not represent a credible alternative, given his continuing series of missteps and dynastic legacy.

While Modi has mastered the art of communication. He is an excellent speaker who knows how to read the pulse of the crowd as he speaks and fine-tune his delivery. He has successfully leveraged the use of social media over the past decade to create an iconic image for himself. Regardless of the debate over the BJP's political exploitation of the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Modi has become the greatest Hindu icon of present times.

Due to his personality and mass appeal, Modi became the most popular leader in the world after defeating world leaders like US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, according to a recent survey carried out by an agency based in the United States. Morning consultation. Morning Consult's Global Leader Approval Rating Tracker shows that PM Modi received nearly 78% approval ratings, the most for any world leader. In the ranking, 17% of participants expressed disapproval of Prime Minister Modi, while 6% gave no opinion about him.

The prevailing sentiment, at least for now, is in favor of the BJP's hat-trick, with Modi having reframed, redefined and reinterpreted all political discourse. Modi is a disruptor. He speaks the language of young India of the 21st century. With an unprecedented youth population in the country, with more than two-thirds of Indians aged between 15 and 59, there is a huge demographic dividend that only Modi could reap as his 'reboot India' story is powerful . It is the story of a myriad of social welfare programs benefiting millions of people in the rural hinterland, of advances in education, public health and sanitation, economic development as well as rapid progress in science and technology.

People have not forgotten the atrocities committed by Congress

Modis' critics are calling for it, alleging a shrinking space for dissent, with crackdowns on the media and civil society. But who said this is unprecedented in India? Those shouting from the rooftops are responsible for imposing the Emergency between 1975 and 1977 and were also vindicated by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, says a Delhi-based software engineer. In the same vein, a Delhi BJP leader says, “They are pointing fingers at Modi being part of Hindu religious ceremonies, alleging that Muslims will be forced to leave this country and will face grave injustice at the hands of the BJP government. But they forget how brutal the emergency has been, especially for Muslims and Dalits. During the state of emergency, officials were fired or faced consequences for failing to motivate enough Muslims to have vasectomies.

The Modi government has been criticized for suppressing student protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at Jamia Millia Islamia University. The CAA, passed in 2019, provides a fast-track path to citizenship for non-Muslim religious minorities (Hindus, Sikhs, Parsis, Jains, Buddhists and Christians) from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, who entered India before the December 31st. 2014.

But validated testimony establishes that police brutality was much worse at Turkman Gate in 1976, when Congress was in power. Congress leader Sanjay Gandhi's sterilization and demolition campaign marked the start of the Turkman Gate violence. The massacre that followed was an infamous case of political oppression and police brutality and the residents of Old Delhi (predominantly Muslim) were killed by the police.

The Modi cult

India has experienced communal tensions long before Modi's arrival on the political scene. Indian Muslims tend to be the most vulnerable, but communal tensions have harmed all communities.

There is no denying that Modi is a phenomenon in global politics. Amid the deafening Modi-Modi tone, he bows deeply, dressed in a carefully starched Modi kurta that has become a rage in India, he raises his hands in the air to say a loud Jai Siya Ram. He leads from the front and has transformed India. This defines the cult of Modi and this cult is here to stay. At least for now.