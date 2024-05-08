Trump spends day off from court hosting NFT clients in Florida





Former President Donald Trump will spend his day off from court hosting a dinner at his Mar-a-Lago residence for buyers of his NFT trading cards, according to a source familiar with the project.

NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, are part of a suite of non-campaign-focused businesses that Trump has balanced with his White House run and legal troubles throughout 2023 and 2024. After Stormy Daniels Testifying Tuesday about an alleged sexual relationship with Trump, the former president told reporters he would rather campaign than be locked in a courtroom.

But his Wednesday schedule will not include public campaign events. The source close to the fact that Trump's day off from the court will also include private political meetings. Axios was first to report Trump's plan to dine with NFT buyers.

Over the past three years, Trump has used naming rights agreements with Florida-based LLCs to personally profit off his name and likeness. Financial disclosures showed that Trump earned at least a six-figure amount from his previous superhero NFT digital trading cards.

Trump previously used similarly structured LLCs to promote and sell a line of Trump sneakers, Trump-branded perfume and cologne, and an expensive copy of the Bible.

Trump's new digital trading card series, dubbed the Mugshot Edition, includes a bonus offer for a small sample of the costume Trump wore during his mug shot in Fulton County, Georgia, where he is facing racketeering charges related to attempts to overturn 2020 election results in the state.

Although Trump has not scheduled any political events on Wednesday, he has in recent weeks characterized his New York trial and other legal matters as “election interference” orchestrated to keep him stuck in court and off the campaign trail. .

At a rally in Michigan last week, Trump said he would need to devote more days to multiple rallies since he is so busy in court during the week.

I have to do two of these things a day. You know why? Because I'm in New York all the time with the Biden trial, Trump said.

Midway through the fourth week of Trump's criminal trial, the former president campaigned outside New York on the only day he held rallies in Michigan and Wisconsin last week.

