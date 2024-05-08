Jokowi unhappy with RI importing electronic products, Asus and Acer open voice







Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) discussed the increase in imports of electronic and communications equipment into Indonesia. In fact, he bluntly stated that imports of electronic products created a deficit of IDR 30 trillion in the country in this sector. In addition, he referred to requests for device testing in Indonesia, most of which came from abroad. He said Indonesia had tested 632 devices, while China had 3,046. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESUME CONTENT When asked about this, ASUS Indonesia Public Relations Manager Muhammad Firman explained that the import figures were still high because there were no production facilities for major components in Indonesia. The manufacturing of components is still carried out abroad. “The import figure is still large because major manufacturers of technological device components do not yet have factories in Indonesia. Manufacturers of processor chips, memory, graphics, displays and others are still operating at abroad,” Firman told CNBC Indonesia, Tuesday (7/5). /2024). He assured that Asus would immediately accept domestically produced components if they were available. This includes its assembly in Indonesia. “If they produced it in Indonesia and we can directly take it from them in Indonesia and assemble it in Indonesia, of course we will do it. If there is a policy like that from the government “, he added. Until now, Asus products were also assembled domestically. For example, laptops marketed for government and education have been assembled in Batam since 2022. Cellular communications equipment has also been assembled in Batam over the past seven years. Each product therefore has national content levels. “Even if in the future there are regulations that we also have to produce locally for devices intended for individual end users, we will of course comply with these regulations,” he explained. Meanwhile, Acer Indonesia Corporate Marketing Director Anandita Puspitasari said her party always supports the government's efforts to increase domestic industrial production. For example, by providing production facilities to Acer Manufacturing Indonesia (AMI). The facility, which has been operating for 12 years, has delivered a number of devices with Domestic Component Levels (TKDN) and a Business Benefit Weight (BMP) of over 40%. “One of them is to provide a full range of products through the Acer Manufacturing Indonesia (AMI) production plant which has been operating for 12 years. Through AMI, Acer presents a series of devices with domestic component level (TKDN) and business benefit weight. (BMP) by more than 40%,” said Anandita. “From Windows laptops, Acer Chromebooks, All-in-One (AIO) PCs, Desktops, Mini PCs, Servers, Monitors, Projectors to Interactive Displays (Interactive Flat Panels). This makes Acer a global brand with the most comprehensive devices featuring TKDN,” he added. [Gambas:Video CNBC]

