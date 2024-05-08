May 9 chaos was a 'plot' to target Imran Khan: PTI





PTI General Secretary Omar Ayub Khan in this undated photo. APPLICATION/File

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan has claimed that the May 9, 2023 riots were a conspiracy to target party founder Imran Khan and a plethora of cases against top leaders was part of the London plan.

Ayub, speaking at a seminar on protecting Pakistan's Constitution on Wednesday, said his party has a unique agenda “which is the supremacy of the Constitution and law” in the country.

He went on to say that the incarcerated PTI founder had assured the nation of not compromising on the supremacy of the Constitution and law. The politician added that “the Constitution also restricts the armed forces not to interfere in political affairs.”

Ayub, the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly, censored the registration of a plethora of cases against the PTI chief, claiming that former National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser had been incarcerated in a case of theft of an X-ray machine while another party leader faced a fine. an old motorcycle theft case, in addition to several cases of murder, kidnapping and terrorism.

The NA opposition leader also said that they had gone through a sea of ​​fire to advance the political struggle of the former ruling party.

He also claimed that filing hundreds of complaints against senior PTI leaders was part of London's plan.

Ousted Prime Minister Khan had claimed that the 'London Plan' was carried out to keep him out of national politics via sedition laws for at least 10 years.

Ahead of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's visit this month, the senior PTI leader said his party “welcomes its Saudi brothers and encourages foreign investment in the country.”

Speaking at the same event, Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, Chairman of the PTI, said that “public movements are gathering pace at a time when martial laws are being imposed and the Constitution is suspended.” He claimed that the Constitution had been virtually eliminated in the country.

He strongly rejected the idea of ​​a party founded by Imran being involved in anti-state conspiracies. He added that such allegations against the PTI would amount to misleading the nation.

Gohar also opposed, on behalf of his party, the increase in the retirement age of judges. He said there was room for constitutional amendments, but his party would oppose any measures to raise or lower the retirement age of judges.

The day before, the party founded by Imran had reiterated its demand to open a judicial investigation into the May 9 violence, as the anniversary of unprecedented violent protests that erupted in the country last year approached.

The events of May 9 refer to violent protests triggered by the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan in a corruption case at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) premises last year.

During the protests, suspected PTI supporters damaged public and private properties and also attacked military installations in different parts of the country.

