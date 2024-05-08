Satin pajamas and mistrial denied: Key points from the Trump trial, day 13 | Donald Trump trial





Stormy Daniels, whose alleged sexual affair with Donald Trump gave rise to a hush money scheme at the heart of the Manhattan district attorney's criminal case, described in excruciating detail Tuesday her encounters with the former US president .

Daniels' testimony appeared embarrassing for Trump, who shook his head at times, and was particularly free-form in that the presiding judge sustained multiple objections, even as he denied a motion for a mistrial on the grounds that parties key to his story were damaging.

Daniels received $130,000 from Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen just before the 2016 election to bury his account of the affair. Prosecutors say Trump later returned the money to Cohen, but concealed its nature by falsifying business records and, in doing so, violated state election laws.

Here are the key takeaways from the 13th day of Trump's criminal trial:

1. Daniels undermined some of Trump's defenses

On direct examination, prosecutors used Daniels to thwart attempts by some Trump defense teams to distance themselves from the hush money scheme and offer alternative explanations to the jury for why he pushed so that the story of the affair is buried before the 2016 elections.

Trump's team suggested, for example, that the hush money plan was intended to ensure his wife Melania would not be embarrassed.

But prosecutors suggested that couldn't be entirely true, because Daniels recalled that when she met Trump in his Lake Tahoe hotel room in 2006 and said Melania was beautiful, Trump allegedly told him not to worry because we weren't even sleeping in the same room.

Trump's team also suggested that Trump could be considered a victim of extortion by Daniels because she had hung the matter over his head in the weeks leading up to the 2016 election.

But prosecutors suggested that wasn't true, having Daniels testify that she didn't negotiate more than $130,000 in the attack and killing because she didn't care not money, she just wanted it to be over and for her partner not to know. her alleged affair with Trump.

Daniels also appeared to paint Trump as inherently immoral by testifying that he compared her to his daughter Ivanka shortly before they allegedly had sex when he tried to persuade her to appear on The Apprentice. You remind me of my daughter, she's blonde, smart and beautiful and people underestimate her too, she remembers saying.

2. Trump attacked Daniels' credibility

Daniels appeared to have an extraordinary memory of the first time she met Trump in July 2006 and again in 2007, describing in detail upon direct examination the layout of Trump's hotel suite down to the tiles ornate floor tiles in black and white and how Trump welcomed it. she in silk satin pajamas.

But during cross-examination by Trump lawyer Susan Necheles, Daniels acknowledged that she had an obvious hatred for Trump and suggested that she hoped to avoid having to pay Trump a roughly $250,000 judgment awarded against her in a federal district court in California.

Necheles also suggested that Daniels included more and more details about having sex with Trump in order to sell her story after she first told it in 2011 and then vacillated between denying and confirming that she had sex with Trump . The purpose of the questioning was to undermine her credibility and suggest that she had a propensity for embellishment.

3. Trump's motion for a mistrial was denied

Presiding Judge Juan Merchan denied Trump's motion for a mistrial, even though he acknowledged that Daniels was a difficult witness to control and gave freewheeling testimony that included things that would have been better left unsaid.

Trump's lawyers requested a mistrial after arguing that Daniels' testimony was irrelevant to accusations of falsifying business records, such as a power imbalance when they allegedly had sex, and that Trump allegedly didn't use a condom.

But the judge ultimately ruled that he didn't think that warranted a mistrial at this time, and added that he was surprised that Trump's lawyers didn't object more often, adding that at one point he had to intervene to limit his own testimony. agreement because they had not done so.

Merchan separately warned Daniels to stay on topic after he sustained a series of objections. Just listen to the question and answer it, he told her.

