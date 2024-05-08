New Age | Imran Khan's wife jailed





The wife of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was moved from house arrest to the same prison as her husband on Wednesday, lawyers said, where the couple will serve equivalent prison terms for illegal marriage.

Khan's party has been the target of a wide-ranging crackdown since nationwide protests erupted following his arrest on May 9 last year, which sparked unprecedented anger directed at the army.

Bushra Bibi, 49, and Khan, 71, were both found guilty of corruption and breaking Islamic marriage laws ahead of February's general elections, which saw political parties come to power supported by the army.

Khan, who was also jailed for leaking state secrets, says the cases were aimed at preventing him from running in the elections.

She has already been moved to a women's section of the prison at her own request, said Intazar Hussain Panjutha, a lawyer for the Khans Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party.

She had been held in the house she shared with Khan, declared a sub-jail on the outskirts of the capital, for the past three months.

Khan is also serving a concurrent 10-year sentence for disclosing state secrets.

The divorced mother met Khan when he approached her for spiritual advice and appeared in public wearing a face-covering hijab.

She had repeatedly asked to be treated like a commoner and taken to prison, a party spokesman said.

The couple married just months before Khan was elected prime minister.

He was forced from power in April 2022 in a vote of no confidence after analysts said he had fallen out with the country's influential generals.

He then led a campaign of defiance against the establishment that culminated with thousands of supporters pouring into the streets on May 9, when he was first arrested.

Military installations and government property were targeted in a public display of anger against the military rarely seen in Pakistan.

Thousands of supporters were arrested and dozens of party leaders arrested, decimating Khan's once unstoppable street power.

The PTI said the first anniversary of Thursday's mass arrests would be marked with rallies.

Just days before national elections, the couple were sentenced to seven years in prison for marrying too soon after their divorce, in contradiction with Islamic law.

They had previously been jailed for 14 years for corruption involving gifts he received while prime minister. The sentence was later suspended, but the conviction still stands.

Despite the crackdown, the PTI shook up the establishment by winning the largest number of seats in February's elections, but it was held in power by a coalition of typically feuding parties.

