Expect G7 Support For Indonesia's G20 Presidency, President Jokowi: See you in Bali





JAKARTA – Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) hopes for the support of countries belonging to Group 7 (G7), linked to Indonesia's presidency of the G20, to invite them to attend the summit to be held in Bali. This was stated by President Jokowi at the G7 Summit Working Lunch on Climate Change, Energy and Health in Elmau, Germany on Monday, June 27. President Jokowi said that both in Indonesia and other developing countries, the risk of climate change is very real, especially since Indonesia is an archipelago country of 17,000 islands. The risks are not only detrimental to health, but also put farmers and fishermen in difficulty. “We really hope for the support of all G7 countries in Indonesia's presidency of the G20. See you in Bali,” President Jokowi said, citing the website of the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Monday, June 27. Previously, President Jokowi invited G7 countries to contribute to take advantage of investment opportunities in Indonesia's clean energy sector. “Particularly investment opportunities in Indonesia's clean energy sector, including the development of an electric car and lithium battery ecosystem,” the president said. According to President Jokowi, Indonesia's potential as a contributor to clean energy, whether in the bowels of the earth, on land or at sea, is very significant. Indonesia needs significant investment and low-carbon technologies to support a rapid and efficient transition to clean energy. “Indonesia needs at least $25-30 billion for energy transition over the next 8 years. We can optimize this transition as an engine of economic growth, open business opportunities and create new jobs,” said President Jokowi. We know that accompanying President Jokowi during this session was Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi. English, Chinese, Japanese, Arabic and French versions are automatically generated by AI. So there may still be inaccuracies in the translation, please always consider Indonesian as our main language. (system supported by DigitalSiber.id)

