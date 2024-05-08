Everything the ex-president can't say in the cases against him and when he violated them





Top line

Donald Trump faces the threat of going to prison for criminal contempt after already violating a silence order against him 10 times during his criminal trial in Manhattan. The judge suggested Tuesday that his reactions in court could land him another offense, as the former president faces a number of restrictions on his speech in the ongoing criminal cases against him following his repeated attacks on prosecutors, judges and others involved in the proceedings.

Former President Donald Trump speaks during the first day of his civil fraud trial in New York State… [+] Supreme Court on October 2 in New York.

Getty Images Key Facts

Manhattan criminal case: Judge Juan Merchan imposed a gag order in March that prohibits Trump from making public statements about witnesses regarding their participation in the case, or any statements about the lawyer, court staff and family members who might interfere with the case, then expanded it to also include family members of the judge and district attorney after Trump repeatedly attacked Merchan's daughter on social networks.

Violations: Trump has now violated the order 10 times and has been fined $1,000 per violation, with Merchan warning he would consider prison time for future violations, based on five social media posts criticizing ex-attorney Michael Cohen, a potential witness in the case, as a serial perjurer; three other social media posts attacking Cohen and adult film star Stormy Daniels, who spoke out Tuesday; and a social media post and media interview in which Trump criticized the jury by suggesting it was made up of Democrats biased against him.

Federal election case: Trump, other parties and their attorneys cannot make statements about witnesses regarding their potential participation in the investigation or this criminal proceeding, and cannot make public statements about court personnel, attorneys in the case or their families (except for Special Counsel Jack Smith) if made with the intent to materially interfere, the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in December, restricting a earlier order imposed by U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan.

The silence order is in addition to Trump's pretrial release conditions, which already prohibited him from communicating about the case with anyone known to the defendant as a witness except through an attorney, as well as 'to a protective order that prohibited him from sharing sensitive documents in the case.

Georgia election case: Trump does not have a formal silence order in this case, but under the terms of Trump's bail agreement in his criminal case in Fulton County, Georgia, for attempting to cancel the 2020 election, the ex-president cannot communicate with any of his co-defendants in the case or any potential witnesses about the facts of the case, and he cannot intimidate them or obstruct the administration of the justice.

Examples of what would constitute intimidation or obstruction include any direct or indirect threat against co-defendants, witnesses, victims, the Fulton County community or any community property, the agreement states, including any posting on social networks or rebroadcasting comments from other users. .

Federal documents case: There is also no formal silence order in this case, but Trump's bail conditions in the criminal case against him for keeping White House documents at Mar-A -Lago prohibit him from discussing the case with witnesses or co-defendants. Walt Nauta and Carlos de Oliveira, except through an attorney, and a separate protective order prohibits him from sharing any discovery in the case, and states that he can only access such information under the direct supervision of his defense attorney.

Trump did not violate any conditions of his pretrial release.

What is a gag order?

A quiet order is a court order that prohibits people involved in a case, potentially including the defendant, complainant, attorneys, witnesses or other parties, from publicly discussing the case, when the court deems that this could threaten the procedure. Trump was punished for violating the order of silence under New York's criminal contempt law, which imposes offenses on anyone who commits willful disobedience to [the courts] legal mandate.

To monitor

Trump's criminal trial is expected to continue for about four more weeks, with the ex-president threatened with prison time if he violates the silence order again. In addition to his social media posts, Merchan suggested Tuesday that Trump could also be found in contempt for his behavior in court, as the official court transcript shows the judge chastising Trump's lawyer in a sidebar after the ex-president, according to Merchan, was audibly swearing and… visually shaking his head during Daniel's testimony. It's contemptuous. This has the potential to intimidate the witness and the jury can see that, Merchan told attorney Todd Blanche, ordering him to speak with Trump about his behavior.

Crucial quote

Mr. Trump, it's important to understand that the last thing I want to do is put you in jail, Merchan said in court Monday as he announced the latest violation of Trump's silence order, noting that jailing him would disrupt the trial, but the judge has a duty to protect the dignity of the justice system and command respect. Your continued violations of this legal order of the courts threaten to interfere with the administration of justice through continued attacks that constitute a direct assault on the rule of law. I cannot allow this to continue.

Chief Spokesperson

Trump has strongly opposed the silence orders against him, which he says are a violation of his free speech and harm his presidential campaign. The ex-president said in a Truth Social article in December that he would appeal the ruling against him that reimposed the electoral silence order, saying the order means he can be prevented from speak and, in fact, tell the truth. He frequently spoke out against the gag order issued against him in the Manhattan case as his trial progressed and fines were imposed on him, most recently writing on Truth Social Tuesday after Daniels' testimony that he CAN'T BELIEVE I'M YAPPING, AS A REPUBLIC CANDIDATE FOR PRESIDENT, TALKING ABOUT THE JUDICIAL PROCEEDINGS OF THAT DAY, ADDING: MY CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHTS HAVE BEEN TAKEN AWAY!!! Trump's lawyers also said they intend to appeal the hush order, but have not yet done so.

Contra

The appeals courts' ruling in the federal election case made clear that there remained a number of things that Trump could comment on without violating the gag order. Silence does not stop the former president from criticizing the Biden administration, the Justice Department or government in general. He may also claim that he is innocent and that the charges against him are politically motivated, or criticize the campaign platforms or policies of Trump's political rivals in the 2024 election, the filing said. Trump can continue to criticize Chutkan and Smith, who is leading the DOJ's investigations into Trump, and can make comments about witnesses that don't pertain to the election record. Likewise, the silence imposed in the Manhattan case does not prevent Trump from criticizing Merchan or Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Tangent

In addition to the hush orders in his criminal cases, New York Judge Arthur Engoron already imposed a hush order on Trump and other parties in a recent trial accusing the ex-president and his company of fraud , prohibiting parties from making public comments or messages about court staff members after Trump posted a disparaging message about one of Engorons' clerks. An appeals court upheld the hush order, resulting in Trump being fined a total of $15,000 for two violations of the order.

Key context

Trump has long attacked his political and legal rivals on social media and in public speeches, and his criticism has intensified as legal cases have piled up against him. The ex-president has repeatedly attacked prosecutors such as Smith, Fani Willis and Fulton County District Attorney Bragg, as well as Chutkan, Engoron and other judges. He also made repeated comments about potential witnesses in the federal election case that prosecutors said made a gag order necessary, including comments about Pence and suggesting that the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the time, Mark Milley, should be executed. Chutkan, the first judge in one of Trump's criminal cases to impose a gag order, cited the former president's comments about Milley in his order, as well as Trump's statements calling potential witnesses liars and suggesting that Smith, who is leading the two federal investigations into Trump, is a thug. Engoron's order of silence marked the first formal order to muzzle Trump when it was imposed on October 3, although whether the justices would decide to restrict Trump's speech has been a source of speculation since his first indictment in March. After Engoron took action, legal experts suggested that Chutkan would likely follow, with the New York judge breaking.[ing] the jump-off for the other judges.

Further reading

Judge extends Trump gag order over former president's social media outbursts (Forbes)

Appeals court reinstates Trump gag order in federal election case, but makes it narrower (Forbes)

Trump gag order reinstated in New York fraud trial as appeals court upholds ban on attack on court staff (Forbes)

Trump obtains gag order in federal election case (Forbes)

Judge imposes gag order on Trump in fraud case (Forbes)

Trump's New York gag order could mean other judges will follow, experts say (Forbes)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/alisondurkee/2024/05/08/trump-gag-orders-heres-everything-the-ex-president-cant-say-in-the-cases-against-him-and-when-hes-violated-them-anyway/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos