Turkish embargo: importer excludes Hyundai i10, i20 and Bayon





The embargo imposed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on trade with Israel is starting to affect the local automobile market. Hyundai importer Colmobil today told industry bodies that it has been forced to stop importing the three domestically produced models. “We would like to update that due to the cessation of trade between Turkey and Israel, at this stage we cannot import the following models: Hyundai i10, i20 and Bayon manufactured in Turkey. Since the announcement of cessation of trade, we are working resolutely and creatively to find alternative solutions that will allow us to continue to provide you with excellent service.” Colmobil said that “in recent days there has been a lot of uncertainty regarding imports from Turkey, which has led to uncertainty over future supplies. As a preventative measure, it has been decided at this stage to suspend orders for these models. We are working collaboratively with the manufacturer to find supply solutions.” If the Bayon was not successful in the small crossover market, the i10 and i20 were until now among the best-sellers in the mini and super-mini market. Although the i10 is also manufactured in India, without European standardization, special production of cars meeting the required standards in Israel does not seem economically viable at the moment. The absence removes 25% of petrol-engined mini models sold in the country, leaving it with the Kia Picanto twin, the former Mitsubishi Space Star and the Toyota Aygo In Türkiye, the Toyota Corolla and C-HR are also manufactured, as well as the Renault Grand Coupé. All importers are testing the continued import of cars into the country using transshipment – transferring cars from Turkey to another European port, and then from there to the country. This process could slightly increase transport costs, but it is not yet clear whether it will be allowed, depending on the level of Turkish compliance with the trade embargo. Unlike the C-HR, the Corolla is also produced in the United States, for example, and it is possible to import cars into the country according to American standards. However, such a change also requires a change in the parts supply chain, as well as availability from the Mississippi plant, which may take time. (credit: Walla System / Udi Etzion) At the same time, two importers have announced price increases in recent days. Delta Motors will increase the price of the Mazda 2 by NIS 4,000, with a starting price now of NIS 120,000, and the CX3 by the same amount, starting at NIS 138,000. Both models are produced in Thailand and their import has become more expensive due to Houthi attacks. Kia also raised prices on several models imported from South Korea, which are now sent on a longer, slower and more expensive route around the Houthi zone instead of being sent directly to Eilat via the Red Sea. The base model Kia Picanto LX, mainly sold to leasing companies and with 0 km routes, increased from NIS 1,000 to NIS 100,000. The 1.4-liter Kia Stonic increased by NIS 7,000 to NIS 127,000. The base 2,000 cc Sportage increased by NIS 2,000 to NIS 177,000, and the Carnival increased by NIS 6,000 to NIS 276,000.

