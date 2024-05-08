'I should apologise, I don't owe an apology to anyone', Imran Khan on DG ISPR call





If you don't want to speak, don't, incarcerated PTI founder tells Army spokesperson

PTI founder Imran Khan addressing a party rally in this undated image. AFPImran Khan distances PTI from violent protests of May 9. He declared having condemned the riots before Bandial, then CJP. He supports the military's demand to investigate the 2014 sit-in.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding president Imran Khan has rejected the army's demand to apologize for the events of May 9 and distanced his party from the violent protests that erupted in the country l last year, shortly after his arrest.

Why should I apologize, you have to ask me, the deposed prime minister said on Wednesday during an informal chat with journalists in Rawalpindis Adiala Prison, where he has been incarcerated since August last year after been incarcerated in a number of cases ranging from corruption. for violation of the Official Secrets Act.

The PTI founder was responding to a question related to the press conference of the Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Tuesday, in which he asked “those involved in the violent protests of May 9 to apologise” and avoid the politics of anarchy before engaging in dialogue.

In his press conference which lasted several hours, the chief military spokesperson also ruled out any dialogue with those who attacked military installations and insulted the country's martyrs.

He also declared that the accused and the perpetrators of the acts of May 9 should be punished in accordance with the Constitution and the law.

The events of May 9 refer to violent protests triggered by the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan in a corruption case at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) premises last year.

During the protests, suspected PTI supporters damaged public and private properties and also attacked military installations in different parts of the country.

During his interaction with journalists today, the PTI founder distanced his party from violent protests, saying the party has never resorted to violence in its 27-year history.

He added that he came to know about the May 9 riots only when he was produced before the Supreme Court, then Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial.

I condemned the incidents of May 9 before [former] Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, he added.

Referring to DG ISPR's statement linking dialogue with apology, the deposed prime minister said: If you don't want to talk then don't, I request for dialogues to be held for the sake of Pakistan.

Khan said he was not interested in making a deal nor did he want to go abroad and flee the country.

He also discussed the 2021 US Capitol riots, saying suspects involved in the Capitol attack were convicted after being identified through CCTV footage.

While here [in Pakistan] the video surveillance images have disappeared, he said, pointing to the investigation into the violence of May 9.

Khan also supported DG ISPR Major General Chaudhry's call to initiate a judicial inquiry into the 2014 sit-in organized by the PTI against alleged fraud in the 2013 general elections.

I am ready to open an investigation into the 2014 sit-in. I will be happy to appear before a commission of inquiry. All allegations made against me in connection with the 2014 sit-in are false, he added.

The army is ours and we have no problem with it, the PTI founder said in the same interaction. For the love of God, don't drag the military into politics.

