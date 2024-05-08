Badly behaved VIP – The Shillong Times

Editor,

I am a regular at the Umiam bridge and have therefore had to deal with the famous traffic jams on this bridge for some time now. Last week I was waiting here as always in traffic when I heard a screaming ambulance heading towards Guwahati road. On the other hand, there was another loud siren of a VIP (very irritating person) overtaking the long queue and driving on the wrong side towards Shillong. Armed men in a large jeep brandished their weapons threateningly and asked the ambulance to give way to a fancy white SUV with dark tinted glasses, as some VVIP was clearly in a big hurry to get home to see his wife probably, which ultimately caused the ambulance to become painfully stuck in traffic. As each precious second passed, I thought about the person in the ambulance whose life was being held hostage by an indifferent, ill-mannered, cheap VIP who refused to give way to what was a life-threatening emergency .

The person in the ambulance could very well have been my father or my mother and that really struck me. But VIPs don't care about a life-threatening situation or a medical emergency. The VIP's arrogant attitude made me reflect on the insensitivity of ordinary citizens and the fundamental gap between the public and officials. The VIP culture in Meghalaya is omnipresent. Over the years, the number of VIPs has become such that even the drivers of elected officials have become VIPs. Elected officials, senior civil servants, high-ranking police officers, friends and relatives of elected officials and members of the political parties of the ruling regime all wave flags and sound loud sirens in a race for privileges. Blocking roads to gain priority passage, having armed guards wave guns, and sounding loud sirens have become daily symbols of VIP power in our state. It is ironic that those who are elected to serve the people deny the very people they serve access to themselves.

Compare this with developed democracies where equality before the law governs the behavior of public officials. Former Massachusetts Governor Michael Dukakis was famous for taking public transportation regularly, even when he was governor. Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte rise to power every day. Imagine our chief minister taking public transport or cycling to work. A fundamental precept of democratic governance is the equality of all citizens before the law; the rule of law applies equally to all citizens. No official, not even the President or the Prime Minister, is above the law.

There was an incident where a British elected official was removed for speeding. In Meghalaya, the police officer would have bowed deferentially once he recognized the official. In the United Kingdom, the police officer severely reprimanded the official and told him that as an elected official, he had a higher duty to uphold the law in order to set an example for the public. The elected official apologized and quietly paid his speeding ticket. In Meghalaya, the policeman was allegedly ill-treated and transferred/suspended. If our civil servants could learn from their colleagues abroad, they would not be so inclined to seek privileges. Dismantling their privileged strongholds would force them to see how democracy is undermined when VVIPs break all rules and traffic codes. Weeks before the Lok Sabha elections, an aspiring candidate wearing a jain kyrshah was seen serving tea to the public; our Chief Minister was also queuing up with the general public to vote. If you can demonstrate pro-people attitude, good manners and patience before elections, why can't you do the same when you are in power. But once you're elected and in office, you suddenly do a 360-degree turn, blare your car sirens to your heart's content, and push the common man off the road as if the road belonged to your great-grand- father. Hypocritical! Absolute hypocrite. The Chairman of the People's Voice Party once reported to the State Assembly that too many people were behaving like VIPs in our state. My humble request is that if his party ever comes to power, he should dismantle this nauseating culture because we are fed up with this crude and VIP culture in Meghalaya.

Yours, etc.,

MC Lymba,

Shillong 08

Dictators don't live forever

Editor,

The editorial Mighty Putin (ST May 8, 2024) rightly pointed out that Putin may or may not survive the current term. Western countries expect Russia to change direction as soon as possible. Before Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, President Vladimir Putin appeared set to stay in power indefinitely. However, recent events have introduced uncertainty into the Russian political landscape. Under constitutional amendments passed in 2020, Putin can potentially remain in power until 2036, when he would be 83 years old. Despite economic challenges and international tensions, Putin remains popular in Russia, although approval ratings in an autocratic society do not fully reflect public sentiments.

The war tested Russia's leadership and regime stability. The Kremlin stabilized the political system after the mutiny of Yevgeny Prigozhin, the late head of the private military company Wagner Group. However, internal elite politics and competition remain opaque and could lead to unexpected outcomes. The change of leadership in Russia does not necessarily depend on a decisive loss in the war against Ukraine. The relationship between the two events is complex and closely linked. Putin's successor will likely emerge within the current system, given the omnipresence of the state and the weakness of civil society. Even if Putin has given up the opportunity to name a successor in the past, the power struggle between elites could trigger a top-down process of change. The United States and its allies should anticipate the possibility of a change of direction in Moscow. It is crucial to prepare for both adverse consequences and potential opportunities. Stress over the Russian economy and ongoing power struggles among elites make a change in leadership likely. Although Putin's grip on power remains strong, dynamics within Russia suggest that a change in leadership is not out of reach. The world must be prepared to face this complex scenario.

Yours, etc. ;

VK Lyngdoh,

By email