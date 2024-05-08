'Will Stalin and Uddhav accept this': PM Modi hits out at Congress allies as Sam Pitroda's remarks spark anti-racism row

After attacking the Congress for the racist remarks of its overseas Indian leader, Sam Pitroda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked the grand old party's allies in the south and west of the country .

Addressing a rally in Andhra Pradesh, PM Modi said Shehzada's top advisor had said that people of South India looked like Africans, asking if you would accept such statements?

PM Modis slips on DMK; Parties attack Pitrodas' remark

Does Sam Pitrodas' statement agree with DMK? » asked the Prime Minister.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Stalin-led DMK MP, is an ally of the Congress and part of the opposition INDIA bloc.

Prime Minister Modi challenged Stalin to sever ties with the grand old party in the interest of Tamil pride and heritage.

He said the mindset of the Congress had become divisive, adding that it wanted to break the nation into pieces. The Congress has proven time and again that it is against India and against the people of India, the Prime Minister said.

DMK leader TKS Elangovan said Pitroda's remark was uncalled for, adding that we are not in favor of it.

We are all together even though there are many religions, cultures, languages. Racially, we have never differentiated the Indian people. This is unjustified and we do not support this, Elangovan said.

The DMK leader distanced the party from the remark and said: This (remark) is not ours, we are talking about linguistic and cultural equality and that people living in all states should be treated equally. Ultimately what he said was that we are all in this together, maybe he couldn't explain it properly.

What did Sam Pitroda say?

Overseas Indian Congress chief Sam Pitroda, days after his row over inheritance tax, has once again sparked a controversy.

Considered a close aide of Rahul Gandhi, Pitroda said that people in eastern India look like Chinese and those in the south look like Africans. His remarks took a massive turn, with political leaders launching impassioned responses to the grand old party.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh had to step in to deal with the raging fumes of the controversy and said the analogies made by Pitroda in a podcast to illustrate India's diversity are most unfortunate and unacceptable.

The analogies drawn by Mr. Sam Pitroda in a podcast to illustrate the diversity of India are most regrettable and unacceptable. The Indian National Congress completely dissociates itself from these analogies. Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) May 8, 2024

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, meanwhile, challenged Prime Minister Modi. She said that PM Modi is playing all hands on these unnecessary issues. I challenge him to go all out on jobs, inflation and atrocities against women, and only then will I believe that yes, someone did.

PM Snipes to Uddhav, Siddaramaiah; Response from Army UBTs

Notably, the Prime Minister also raised questions to Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and Telangana CM Revanth Reddy. I want to ask the Congress chief ministers of Karnataka and Telangana: can they accept such views? He asked.

The Congress party thinks that people from the west of the country are like Arabs, the Prime Minister said. I want to ask the fake Shiv Sena leader, remember Balasaheb Thackeray, will the people of Maharashtra accept him? The Congress is now making racist statements, PM Modi added.

PM Modis' comments were aimed at Maharashtra leader Uddhav Thackeray and his party Shiv Sena.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi said, “I do not agree with his (Sam Pitroda) statement. However, she said Pitroda was a member of the manifesto committee and star campaigner of the Congress and asked if he was residing in the country.

He lives abroad. “It is unfortunate to make its problems the problems of the country, on the one hand, the problems of the people and, on the other, what Sam Pitroda is saying from America,” Chaturvedi said.

She added: We have nothing to do with it, nor is it a problem, nor would this country want to react to what he says.

Notably, the Aam Aadmi Party, which is also part of the INDI alliance, distanced itself from Pitroda's comments, saying: Regarding Sam Pitroda's remark, none of the INDIA alliance leaders support it.

