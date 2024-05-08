Jokowi meeting on Papua, Tiko says discuss special operations budget







Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) held a limited meeting regarding accelerating development in Papua. Especially the special operations budget in Papua. Meeting observed at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta, Wednesday (08/05/2024) also attended by Minister of National Development Planning (PPN)/Head of the National Development Planning Agency (Bappenas) Suharso Monoarfa, Minister of Defense Prabowo Subianto, Deputy Minister of State Enterprises Kartika Wirjoatmodjo, Deputy Minister of Finance Suahasil Nazara and BPKP leader Muhammad Yusuf Ateh. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESUME CONTENT Also present were BIN Chief Budi Gunawan, National Police Chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo, and TNI Chief of General Staff (Kasum) TNI Lieutenant General Bambang Ismawan. Suharso explained that the Ministry of National Development Planning/Bappenas was preparing plans to accelerate development in Papua. Where later there will be an approach regarding the well-being on Earth of Cendrawasih. “Earlier I announced that we will start this year and the Vice President will soon visit Papua because he is the president of this implementation,” he said. As is known, the Vice President is also Chairman of the Steering Committee for Accelerating the Development of Papua Special Autonomy, through Presidential Regulation Number 121 of 2022. Suharso said the welfare approach includes education, health and others. The budget used comes from allocations that were granted to ministries/agencies. At the same time, particular attention will also be paid to the security approach, in order to guarantee peace in Papua. Separately, Deputy Minister of State Enterprises Kartika Wirjoatmodjo said the meeting specifically discussed the special operations budget. “This is to discuss the budget for special operations in Papua. So later, the Minister of Defense (Prabowo) as well as TNI chief Summons (will speak),” said the man often called Tiko. [Gambas:Video CNBC] Next article The story of Sri Mulyani, the first Indonesian Finance Minister to visit Papua (mg/mg)



