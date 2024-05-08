Attack on Turkish imam in Jerusalem reveals Erdogan government's policy of radicalization

Abdallah Bozkurt/Stockholm

A recent stabbing attack by Hasan Saklanan, a 34-year-old radical Turkish imam employed by the government, on an Israeli border police officer in Jerusalem on April 30 is a stark reminder of Turkey's alarming transformation into a hotbed of extremism under the Islamist governance of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Saklanan is the third Turkish national to have traveled to countries neighboring Israel to take part in jihadist campaigns against the country since October 7, 2023, when Hamas carried out a deadly attack in southern Israel, leading to the death of around 1,200 people and the capture of several of them. 250 hostages.

Two other Turkish nationals, Yakup Erdal and Seyfullah Bilal ztrk, who had joined Hamas' military wing, the Izz Al-Din Al-Qassam Brigades, were killed in an Israeli airstrike in Lebanon on November 21, 2023. All three were associated with Turks. The Hezbollah network, a predominantly Kurdish group supported by the Iran-based Quds Force and aligned with Erdogan's government since 2014. They were all killed.

It appears that Saklanan, from Anlurfa, located near Turkey's border with Syria, responded to a public call for global jihad against Israel by the supreme religious leader of Turkish Hezbollah, Edip Gm, who issued a religious edict October 13, 2023. urging jihad.

“Hurry up and wage jihad. Come to jihad and come to salvation. Especially those of you who are neighbors and close to the lands of Palestine, do not leave our Gazan brothers alone. Make the borders meaningless, flock there and join your fellow Palestinian jihadists, he said in a statement published by the Ilkha news agency, Hezbollah's media arm in Turkey.

Gm also stressed that all Muslims around the world must find a way to contribute to the jihadist cause. Gm, a 65-year-old Kurd, received training from Iranian intelligence and forged an alliance with President Erdogan over the past decade. He not only met with Iran's supreme religious leader, Ali Khamenei, but also worked closely with Ali Akbar Velayati, Khameneis' senior advisor.

Fight side by side with the Mujahideen against the Zionist enemy. Those who do not have the opportunity to fight, those who find themselves in conditions that make the struggle difficult, should strive to create opportunities and conditions. [for combat], he added. Be like the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades and sow fear in their ranks. [Jews] hearts, says Gm.

Saklanan's trip to Jordan under the pretext of tourism and his subsequent crossing of the border to Jerusalem fit precisely the model recommended by the Hezbollah leader. Saklanan's brother, Ramazan, said According to local media, Hasan was planning to carry out a jihadist attack and had concealed his true intentions under the guise of tourist visits to Jerusalem. He mentioned that his family members, including their mother, were unaware of his true intentions, but admitted that they were proud of him.

Saklanan was hailed as a hero and martyr by Turkish Hezbollah, a separate entity from Lebanese Hezbollah. However, both share the same commitment to destroying Israel and are supported by Iran. Rallies were held across Turkey to honor Saklan's memory by Hezbollah's political wing, HDA-PAR, a fundamentalist political party that is in an official alliance with the Justice and Development Party (AKP) in power of President Erdogan.

Enver Klarslan, a senior Hezbollah official, confirmed that Saklanan was complying with the religious order issued by Gm. He said the murdered imam had fulfilled his obligations under Sharia law. Klarslan, trained in Iran in 1987, was convicted in a terrorism case in Turkey and sentenced to seven and a half years in prison in February 2002. The Erdogan government helped him escape his legal troubles.

Media owned and/or controlled by the Erdogan government presented Saklanan as a victim and praised his attack on the Israeli police. Sabah, a newspaper owned by President Erdogan's family, describe like a martyr killed by the Zionist occupiers.

Saklanan had been employed by the Turkish government's religious arm, the Directorate of Religious Affairs (Diyanet), since July 2018. The Diyanet, a vast organization that oversees around 90,000 mosques in Turkey and abroad, with a staff of some 140 000 imams, has been transformed into a proselytizing branch of political Islam, similar to the ideology of the Muslim Brotherhood under the 22-year rule of the Erdogan government.

In 2016, Erdogan arbitrarily and summarily purged more than 3,000 Diyanet imams who criticized his government on a range of issues, from corruption to government support for armed and radical jihadist organizations. Vacancies have been filled by individuals from various religious groups, including Hezbollah, many of whom hold radical views. Hezbollah imams, trained in unofficial religious madrassas, were placed on the government payroll under the Diyanet through an expedited employment process supported by the Erdogan government.

Saklanan is among those who entered public service as an imam through this process. Initially hired on a contractual basis, he later obtained a permanent position as imam. He started his work in a mosque in Ackuyu village, located in Ereflikohisar district, Ankara province. On October 15, 2021, the Diyanet reassigned him to another mosque in Ataluk, located in the Kepez district of Anlurfa, his home province. Kepez is traditionally a stronghold of Erdogan's AKP.

When he attacked an Israeli Border Police agent near Herod's Gate on April 30, Saklanan was visiting the Old City of Jerusalem as part of a tour organized by the Diyanet. Also participating in the same tour were the daughter of Diyanet President Ali Erbas, Merve Sefa Likolu, who is a preacher, and her husband, Mufti Muhammet Likolu, both of whom are paid by the Turkish government.

Since 2017, the Erdogan government has urged Turks to come to Jerusalem to show their support for Palestine, particularly Hamas, with which President Erdogan has maintained close ties over the years. Turkish government agencies and pro-government NGOs actively organize visits there.

In a speech in July 2017, Erdogan said Muslims were obligated by their faith to protect Jerusalem and the Al-Aqsa Mosque. He called on Turks and Muslims to visit these places as a sign of support for Palestine and to send aid.

If they [Israeli troops] defile it [Al-Aqsa] with their boots and shedding Muslim blood, the reason is our inability to sufficiently protect Jerusalem. Let's all come together and protect Jerusalem, he said.

President Erdogan and other Turkish government officials broadly support Hamas, and unchecked criticism of Israel has fueled radicalism and anti-Semitism in Turkey. While Erdogan's advisors and associates have called for the destruction of Israel, hate speech against Jews has been tolerated and expressed with impunity.

Video released by Israeli authorities shows Saklanan briefly stalked the officers before launching a stabbing attack from behind, injuring a man in the upper body. He was shot and killed in the process. Saklanan leaves behind a grieving wife and four children aged 3 to 12.

Local media reported that Saklanan had not even informed his family about his trip to Jordan. His friends reportedly said he was looking for ways to join the Izz Al-Din Al-Qassam brigades.

Hamas issued a statement on his behalf saying: “We salute Turkish martyr Hasan Saklanan, who committed a heroic act in Jerusalem; we declare him a martyr of Palestine, Gaza, Jerusalem and the Al-Aqsa Mosque. Hamas leader Ismail Haniye spoke with Saklan's father and older brother in a video call and offered his condolences.

Sheikh Ali al-Qaradaghi, secretary general of the Muslim Brotherhood organization, the International Union of Muslim Scholars (IUMS), offered his condolences. statement, saying that Saklanan wanted martyrdom and got it. Al-Qaradaghi has been a long-time resident of Turkey and enjoys VIP treatment from the Erdogan government.

Hezbollah held a funeral prayer and launched a campaign to create a lasting legacy around Saklanan's name. They suggested that streets in the 13 districts of his native province be named after him.

Turkish al-Qaeda networks also seized on Saklanan's death, seeing it as an example to follow. The Islamic Raiders Front of the Grand Est (Slami Byk Dou Aknclar Cephesi, IBDA-C), a Turkish jihadist militant organization openly supporting the ideology of Al-Qaeda, praised his martyrdom.

A declaration job on the group's online platform, adimlardergisi.com, on April 30, he called for attacks targeting those with favorable views of Israel. With the proliferation of individual actions, it would not be surprising if these actions were directed against those who do business with Israel, with sentiments such as: “Why go to Israel when there are Jewish collaborators among us?” said the press release.

IBDA-C called for the siege of all military bases housing NATO and US troops in Turkey, a declaration of total war against Jews, confiscation of property belonging to Jews and those who trade with Israel or support the Israeli economy, and the imprisonment of Turks who supported Israeli views and opposed Hamas.

The IBDA-C, despite being designated as a terrorist organization due to its involvement in violent attacks and bombings in Turkey, has seen a resurgence under Erdogan's regime. The Turkish president orchestrated the release from prison of convicted members of this organization, including IBDA-C leader Salih Mirzabeyolu, who was serving a life sentence.

The release of Mirzabeyolu by the Erdogan government in 2014, followed by a welcoming phone call from President Erdogan to offer his support, was an important milestone. Mirzabeyolu died in May 2018, but his network is still alive and well and even expanding.

Saklan's attack on Israeli police, unprecedented for a Turkish citizen and particularly rare for a tourist, sheds further light on the Erdogan government's actions over the past decade. These actions have empowered various radical groups, determined to go to extremes to promote their ideologies, thereby alienating Turkey from its traditional allies and partners.

In December 2016, a Turkish jihadist police officer, radicalized by imams employed by Diyanet, assassinated Russian Ambassador Andrei Karlov in the Turkish capital to protest the Russian military campaign targeting armed jihadist groups in Syria. The organizers of the attack were never brought to justice and the Erdogan government protected the imams who had played a role in the radicalization of the police officer.

Video footage showing the attack carried out by the Turkish imam:

CCTV footage from a store where Saklanan bought a knife to use in the attack: