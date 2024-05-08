Joe Biden criticizes Donald Trump using Kendrick Lamar's 'euphoria'





The Kendrick Lamar-Drake battle has found its way into the political world. President Joe Biden's campaign team produced a video on May 6 criticizing Donald Trump, which featured Lamar's bristling “Euphoria.”

The clip uses a slideshow that starts with Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris before cutting to photos of Trump.

As Lamar's scathing words play in the background, Biden's team is using subtext to change the measures and make them more appropriate to criticize the twice-impeached former president and his social media platform, Truth Social .

“It's always been about love and hate, now let me tell you I'm the biggest hater,” the screen reads. “I hate the way you trample women’s rights, the way you talk about immigrants. I hate the way you dress, I hate the way you dress sneakily on Truth Social.

“Euphoria” debuted at No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100 and is vying to reach a higher peak on next week's chart in its first full week of streaming.

Drake's fiery diss served as Kendrick's response to Drizzy's “Push Ups” on April 30. The feud exploded over the weekend when six Haymaker diss tracks were swapped, the latest coming from 6 God with “The Heart Part 6” on Sunday (May 5).

Biden was actually named in a song earlier this week when Macklemore called out the president on his politically charged track “Hind's Hall.” He criticized Biden for his support for Israel and revealed he would no longer vote for the incumbent president later this year.

“Where does genocide land in your definition, huh/Destroy all the Gaza colleges and all the mosques/Push everyone to Rafah and drop bombs/The blood is on your hands, Biden, we can see it all/And the fuck no , I will not vote for you in the fall,” he declares.

Watch the Biden campaign's criticism of Trump using “Euphoria” below:

