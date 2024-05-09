Britain's second-largest lawmaker defects to work, another blow for PM





ADDS Elphicke not running in general election Britain's ruling Conservatives suffered their second defection to the main opposition Labor Party in as many weeks on Wednesday, increasing pressure on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Natalie Elphicke walked through the House of Commons moments before Sunak's weekly questioning by lawmakers, adding to her woes following the Tories' heavy defeats in last week's English local elections. Elphicke is the MP for Dover, on England's south coast, a region badly affected by small boat crossings from northern Europe that Sunak has pledged to end. But she criticized the Conservatives' “dramatic” shift from the center to the right since she was elected in Boris Johnson's landslide victory in the 2019 election, and cited concerns about “housing and safety and security of our borders” for motivating her to make this decision. MP Dan Poulter – a qualified doctor – announced last month that he had defected to the Labor Party, saying they could be trusted to reform the state-run National Health Service (NHS). The latest defection comes after Sunak's Conservatives lost 1,500 councilors in local elections and are languishing in the polls ahead of a general election expected later this year. At the end of April, 63 Conservative MPs said they did not intend to stand in the next general election, according to a tally by the Institute for Government. Elphicke's defection raised eyebrows given that last year she wrote in a newspaper that Labor had “no plan of its own to tackle illegal immigration” and that she was right-wing. Labor said it had already chosen a candidate for its constituency and she would not stand in this election. Party leader Keir Starmer asked Sunak in Parliament “what is the point of this failing government tottering” when “the Tory MP for Dover, on the front line of the small boat crisis, says we can't do trust the Prime Minister for our borders and join the Labor Party?” Elphicke was elected in 2019, taking over the seat previously held by her then-husband Charlie, who was jailed for two years for sexual assault. jwp/phz/gv

