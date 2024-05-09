Georgia court to review ruling allowing Fani Willis to stay on Trump case





ATLANTA (AP) A Georgia appeals court agreed Wednesday to review a lower court ruling allowing Fulton County Prosecutor Fani Willis to continue pursuing the election interference case she filed against former President Donald Trump.

The move appears likely to delay the case and is the second time in as many days that the former president has won a favorable ruling that could push any future trial beyond the November election, where he is expected to be the Republican nominee to the presidency. A day earlier, the judge overseeing the Florida classified documents case postponed the trial date indefinitely.

Trump and other defendants in Georgia had tried to get the case removed from Willis and his office, saying her romantic relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade created a conflict of interest. Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee ruled in March that there was no conflict of interest that would force Willis to withdraw from the case, but he granted the request of Trump and the other defendants to appeal its decision to the Georgia Court of Appeals.

This intermediate appeals court agreed on Wednesday to take up the case. Once it rules, the losing party could ask the Georgia Supreme Court to consider an appeal.

Trump's lead attorney in Georgia, Steve Sadow, said in an email that the former president looked forward to making arguments to the appeals court explaining why the case should be thrown out and why Willis should be disqualified for his misbehavior in this unjustified and unjustified political persecution. .

A spokesperson for Willis declined to comment on the Court of Appeal's decision to take up the case.

In his order, McAfee said he plans to continue pursuing other pretrial motions, whether or not the motion is granted…and even if any subsequent appeals are expedited by the appeals court. But Trump and others could ask the appeals court to put the case on hold while the appeal is pending.

McAfee wrote in his March order that the prosecution was hampered by an appearance of impropriety. He said Willis could only stay on the case if Wade left, and the special prosecutor tendered his resignation hours later.

Allegations that Willis inappropriately profited from her romance with Wade led to a tumultuous few months in the case, as intimate details of Willis and Wades' personal lives were aired in court in mid-February . Serious charges in one of four criminal cases against the former Republican president have been largely overshadowed by prosecutors' love lives.

Trump and 18 others were indicted in August, accused of participating in a massive scheme to illegally try to overturn his narrow 2020 presidential election loss to Democrat Joe Biden in Georgia.

All defendants were charged with violating Georgia's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, or RICO, a broad anti-racketeering law. Four people charged in the case pleaded guilty after reaching deals with prosecutors. Trump and the others have pleaded not guilty.

Trump and other defendants had argued in their appeal request that McAfee was wrong in not removing Willis and Wade, writing that giving DA Willis the option to simply remove Wade confuses logic and is against Georgia law .

The allegations against Willis first surfaced in a motion filed in early January by Ashleigh Merchant, an attorney for Michael Roman, a former Trump campaign staffer and former White House aide. The motion alleged that Willis and Wade were involved in an inappropriate romantic relationship and that Willis paid Wade large sums for his work and then benefited when he paid for a lavish vacation.

Willis and Wade acknowledged the relationship, but said they did not begin dating until spring 2022, after Wade was hired in November 2021, and that their romance ended last summer. They also testified that they split travel expenses about equally, with Willis often paying for expenses or reimbursing Wade in cash.

