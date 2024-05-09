Depok City Government Official Information Portal





JD 05 – Dépok News

Wednesday May 8, 2024, 1:53 p.m. WIB

Photo: Depok City Government Public Relations Materials. President Joko Widodo delivered a speech and instructions during the inauguration of the Indonesian Digital Test House (IDTH) at the Telecommunications Equipment Test Center (BBPPT) in Tapos District, Tuesday (05/06/24 ).

berita.depok.go.id – President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo inaugurated the Indonesian Digital Test House (IDTH) at the Telecommunication Equipment Test Center (BBPPT) in Tapos District on Tuesday (05/06/24). On this occasion, President Jokowi, as the President of the Republic of Indonesia is called, highlighted the importance of Indonesia's transformation from a consumer to a producer in the global technology industry. The existence of the BBPPT building represents a step forward in national efforts to increase local capabilities in technology development. In his speech, President Jokowi expressed concern about the dominance of imports in the use of technological equipment in Indonesia, with an import value of more than IDR 30 trillion. “We must not be just spectators, we must not be only markets, but we must be actors, become producers,” he said, as indicated in a press office release, media and information of the Presidential Secretariat. President Jokowi highlighted the low participation of local suppliers in the global supply chain. Of Apple's 320 global suppliers, only two come from Indonesia. Jokowi continued: “It is far in comparison to other ASEAN countries. Like the Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam. “There are 17 suppliers from the Philippines, 19 from Malaysia, 24 from Thailand, 72 from Vietnam. Even though in ASEAN our GDP is the largest, 46 percent of ASEAN's GDP is in Indonesia. But There are only two of our suppliers,” he explained. President Jokowi hopes that IDTH will be a catalyst to change this paradigm. As an international standard device testing facility, IDTH is the largest and most comprehensive in Southeast Asia. With an investment value of almost IDR 1 trillion, IDTH is equipped with sophisticated equipment to test various digital devices ranging from laptops to radars. “All digital devices are tested here, before they are released to the market, they are tested here to ensure that the safety, health and safety standards of the people who use these digital devices can be met,” he explained . More so, Jokowi said, IDTH should also become an innovation and research center. Therefore, the Ministry of Communication and Information must collaborate with universities, start-ups and MSMEs to encourage research and patents, as well as support the development and certification of local products. “Digitalization forms the basis of national industrial and economic development by placing local producers as kings in their own countries,” President Jokowi emphasized. (JD 05/ED 02)

