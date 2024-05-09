Chinese President Xi receives red carpet in Serbian capital

Chinese President Xi Jinping received a red carpet treatment as he arrived in the Serbian capital Belgrade on Wednesday for talks with President Aleksandar Vucic.

We are making history today, Vucic told Xi as they stood on the balcony of the presidential palace in front of a cheering crowd of several thousand people waving Chinese flags.

Ties between Belgrade and Beijing have deepened in recent years as China has injected billions of dollars into the Serbian economy under its Belt and Road economic development program in parts of Asia, of Africa and Europe, as well as a free trade agreement approved by both parties. Last year.

Xi arrived in Belgrade after a two-day visit to France, where he spoke with President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen about China's trade imbalance with Europe and his tacit support for Russia in its war with Ukraine.

Xi's visit to Serbia comes on the 25th anniversary of the US bombing of the Chinese embassy in Belgrade during the NATO air campaign against the violent Serbian crackdown on ethnic Albanians in Kosovo, which was then an autonomous region of Serbia. Beijing has supported Belgrade's position that Kosovo, which declared independence in 2008, is still part of Serbia.

Vucic said Serbia supports China's long-standing claim that Taiwan is a breakaway province from the mainland despite its self-governing status.

Later on Wednesday, Xi will visit Hungary, his closest European ally and a long-standing thorn in the side of EU unity on Russia and China policy.

Some information in this report comes from the Associated Press, Reuters and Agence France-Presse.