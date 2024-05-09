Donald Trump discusses economy, borders, Biden and war in Israel in extensive interview





WGAL News 8's Barbara Barr had an exclusive one-on-one interview with former President Donald Trump on Tuesday morning. One issue he has not discussed concerns his current trial due to the contempt of court charges he faces. The President raised various other issues. We have divided the interview by topic. You can watch all of these segments below.

Economy, tax cuts, inflation

Former President Donald Trump touts his economic record and criticizes President Joe Biden's policies. Trump says his presidency marked the strongest economy in U.S. history and perhaps world history. Economic strength can be measured in several ways. A common measure is GDP. According to Investopedia, Trump's overall GDP average was 2.3%. This figure was significantly dampened by the COVID pandemic, which was largely responsible for a GDP of -3.7% during his final year in office. However, even taking this into account, other presidents, including FDR, JFK, LBJ, Ronald Reagan, and Bill Clinton, have seen greater GDP growth than Trump.

Border crisis

Former President Donald Trump said we need to close the border and return to his policies. He said under his administration they built 571 miles of border wall. According to U.S. News and World Report, which obtained the figures from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, 458 miles of wall have been built. However, much of it was built in areas where there were pre-existing structures that were not as robust. Secondary walls were also built in some areas. Upon taking office, President Joe Biden signed an executive order ordering an immediate halt to construction of the wall.

War in Israel

Former President Donald Trump said Israel must “do the job quickly.”

Position on women's reproductive rights

With the overturning of Roe v. Wade, former President Donald Trump said the issue of women's reproductive rights is where it should be: with the states. He also reiterated an earlier assertion that “all jurists” wanted abortion to be in the hands of states, which is not accurate. While many legal scholars supported the court's decision, others believed Roe v Wade should have been upheld, including Laurence H. Tribe, a constitutionalist and Harvard law professor, who told the Harvard Crimson that the decision was ” reactionary” and “unprincipled”. He also said the ruling was a “devastating blow to the implied right to privacy.”

Trump reacts to Nikki Haley getting 16% in Pennsylvania primary

Former President Donald Trump said Nikki Haley's voters would come to him in the general election. He called that 16 percent a “very small number.” Trump also said he received “the highest vote ever in the state.” However, Trump's total of 793,818 votes for the 2024 primaries was lower than his 2020 total, where he received more than 1,000,000 votes.

Response to critics who call him a threat to democracy

Former President Donald Trump is pushing back against his critics and identifying what he sees as the real threat to democracy.

Should Trump have accepted the 2020 election results?

The former president shares his thoughts on whether he should have accepted the results of the 2020 election. In short, he says, “No.” Trump went on to say that there must be a fair and free election and that if they fail to do so, people should be able to challenge the results. Trump also said a poll showed 82% of people thought there was wrongdoing in the election. Politifact spoke with polling experts across the country about this claim, which the former president repeated, and found the claim to be false.

