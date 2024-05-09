Why are 3 of Trump's 4 criminal trials delayed indefinitely?





Former President Donald Trump's public defense of his four separate lawsuits in four separate jurisdictions is that it is a coordinated effort and political persecution, evidence, he says, of a double standard of justice.

Trump's claim is refuted by the likelihood, which appears to be increasing this week, that three of the four criminal charges will not reach court before Election Day.

The other prosecution generally considered the weaker charge against Trump provided some salacious and embarrassing moments for the former president. But the facts of this New York case, focusing on his efforts to hide an alleged affair rather than his conduct as president or his efforts to overturn the 2020 election, seem to come from another era.

Trump has pleaded not guilty in all cases.

If Trump could fabricate a conspiracy theory out of the fact that separate grand juries in New York, Florida, Georgia and Washington, D.C., all independently approved the charges against him, what would he think of the next series of events?

Indictment: June 8, 2023, with a superseding indictment filed July 27, 2023.

Trial date: postponed indefinitely.

Trump named the judge in the Florida case, Aileen Cannon, which doesn't necessarily mean anything. But Cannon has drawn anger from critics who see a slowness in the time she takes to issue decisions and a deference to Trump's requests to delay the trial.

On Tuesday, Cannon crossed out the scheduled May trial date and did not set a new one. With many outstanding questions in the federal case, legal experts now doubt whether the trial in which special counsel Jack Smith alleges that Trump mishandled classified data he refused to turn over to the National Archives will take place before November.

Former Trump White House lawyer Ty Cobb, now a Trump critic, told CNN's Erin Burnett on Tuesday night that Cannon has so far failed at trial.

I think frankly his goal has always been to keep this case from going to trial, Cobb told Burnett. In the judges' slow work, Cobb sees a combination of bias and incompetence.

Indictment: August 1, 2023.

Trial date: postponed indefinitely.

The other federal case, in which Smith accuses Trump of conspiring to overturn the results of the 2020 election and strip Americans of their democratic rights, is also pending in Washington, D.C., thanks to the U.S. Supreme Court.

First, the justices declined to expedite consideration of Trump's dubious claim for absolute immunity from criminal prosecution, preferring instead to allow that claim to proceed through oral arguments before a panel of justices. a lower court.

However, when that lower court rejected Trump's request for absolute immunity, the Supreme Court suddenly wanted to have a say. The conservative judges, three of whom were appointed by Trump, did not necessarily seem to buy into the more outlandish extremes of his argument during a hearing last month, such as the hypothetical scenario that Seal Team 6 was ordered to eliminate a political rival, but they were intrigued. enough to suggest that their decision will not simply allow the trial to move forward.

Whenever they decide to release it, of course. Maybe June or July! Which would leave little time for a trial.

Indictment: August 14, 2023.

Trial date: postponed indefinitely.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' relationship with a prosecutor shouldn't necessarily have anything to do with the allegations against Trump, which are linked to his efforts to overturn Georgia's 2020 election results. But the fallout from her decision to employ her former boyfriend helps her. Asset.

The Georgia Court of Appeals said Wednesday it will consider Trump's appeal of Judge Scott McAfees' decision to allow Willis to remain on the case.

Indictment: Unsealed April 4, 2023.

Trial: ongoing.

The sordid details of Trump's alleged affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels are nothing Trump wanted to see as he stared down Daniels in court Tuesday.

Trump's lawyers could extend Daniels' cross-examination when the trial resumes Thursday as they seek to cast doubt on his credibility. This should be a preview of the upcoming trials between former Trump fixer Michael Cohen, an admitted liar and convicted felon, and lawyers for the boss Cohen says he broke campaign finance law for.

There may be a good reason why federal prosecutors dropped this case and decided not to pursue it.

The point here is that despite all of Trump's controversial actions as president and his clear attempt to change the election results, a conviction for falsifying business records, if it happens, may not be what will sway the few swing state voters who will decide this election. .

Trump's lawsuits do not constitute a grand election interference conspiracy. They are part of a slow-moving justice in which it is useful to have the resources, thanks to donors, to pay an army of lawyers who can sully the works. Trump's long-standing strategy is to delay his trials, get elected, and then work to make them go away. From that point of view, it was a good week for him.

