President Xi Jinping and President Aleksandar Vui jointly meet with the press

At noon local time on May 8, President Xi Jinping and Serbian President Aleksandar Vui jointly met with the press after their talks at the Serbian Palace in Belgrade.

At the outset, on behalf of the Chinese government and people, President Xi extended his sincere greetings and best regards to President Vui and the Serbian government, as well as the brotherly people of Serbia.

President Xi pointed out that in 2016, he paid a state visit to Serbia and enjoyed the warm hospitality of Serbian leaders and people. He said that it is a good memory that he still cherishes today and that after eight years, he is heartened to see that under the leadership of President Vui, Serbian economic and social development has gained strong momentum, its national strength and its international dimension. The social situation has improved significantly and people's living standards have continued to rise. As true friends and good partners, China and Serbia enjoy sound political mutual trust, enhanced pragmatic cooperation, close and effective coordination in multilateral affairs, and an all-weather friendship that continues to grow stronger.

President Xi described how touching it was that President Vui and his wife, the prime minister, the former president, the senator, the foreign minister and others welcomed him and his wife, at the airport last night and organized special Serbian shows. He was once again moved by the Serbian people's true friendship towards China and the Chinese people when he saw the huge crowds at the grand and heartwarming welcome ceremony hosted by President Vui in the morning. Before the press conference, he and President Vui had an in-depth exchange of views, in a cordial and friendly atmosphere, on China-Serbia relations and other issues of mutual concern, and reached a new important and widespread consensus.

The two leaders jointly announced their willingness to build a China-Serbia community with a shared future in the new era, which will open a new chapter in the history of China-Serbia relations. Eight years ago, Serbia became China's first comprehensive strategic partner in Central and Eastern Europe. Today, Serbia becomes the first European country to build a community of shared future with China. This speaks volumes about the strategic, special and high-level relations between the two countries.

The two leaders agreed to strengthen strategic communication to guide the construction of a China-Serbia community with a shared future in the new era. The two sides will firmly uphold each other's core interests and major concerns and cement the political foundation for building this community. China supports Serbia in defending its independence and pursuing a development path suited to its own conditions. China supports Serbia's efforts to safeguard sovereignty and territorial integrity on the Kosovo issue.

The two leaders jointly witnessed the signing of several cooperation documents that will enable win-win cooperation between the two countries. The high-quality Belt and Road cooperation between China and Serbia has produced substantial results. The two sides will continue to promote quality and productive cooperation in a wide range of areas. This will provide a strong boost to the economic and social development of the two countries. It is also a concrete measure aimed at promoting universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization.

The two leaders agreed to gradually advance cooperation in traditional areas of strength such as transportation and energy infrastructure, and make innovation cooperation a new growth engine for bilateral relations. The two sides will increase people-to-people exchanges in all sectors, fully advance cooperation in culture, education, sports, tourism and subnational levels, and strengthen party-to-party interactions. sharing of experiences in governance. The two sides will jointly implement the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative, and advance the construction of a community with a shared future for mankind. Both sides will advocate fairness and justice and jointly oppose hegemonism and power politics.

President Xi announced the first set of six practical measures that China will take to support the construction of a China-Serbia community with a shared future in the new era.

Firstly, through the joint efforts of both sides, the China-Serbia Free Trade Agreement will come into force on July 1 this year.

Second, China supports Serbia in organizing the 2027 Specialized Expo and will send a delegation to attend the event. Chinese companies will also be encouraged to participate in relevant construction projects.

Third, China will import more high-quality agricultural specialties from Serbia. Export procedures for dried plums and blueberries to China have already been completed and restrictions related to highly pathogenic bird flu have been lifted.

Fourth, China will support 50 young Serbian scientists to participate in scientific research exchanges in China over the next three years.

Fifth, China will invite 300 young Serbs to study in China over the next three years.

Sixth, China welcomes Serbia's opening of direct flights from Belgrade to Shanghai and encourages airlines of the two countries to open direct flights from Belgrade to Guangzhou.

President Xi stressed that a review of history shows that China-Serbia friendship was forged through our extraordinary common struggle to promote world peace and development, as well as with blood and blood. life of the two peoples. Looking to the future, building a Sino-Serbian community with a shared future in the new era is a strategic choice made by both sides. It aims to meet the aspirations of the Chinese and Serbian people for a better life, and will be supported and supported by their strong support and broad participation. China will stand alongside Serbia to jointly embark on the new journey towards a China-Serbia community with a shared future in the new era.

President Vui stressed that it is very important for Serbia that President Xi pays another visit after eight years. Cooperation between Serbia and China has produced fruitful results and brought tangible benefits to the Serbian people. He described his talks with President Xi as in-depth, in-depth and inspiring. He and President Xi signed a joint declaration announcing the construction of a China-Serbia community with a shared future in the new era. He thanked President Xi for announcing many practical measures to strengthen cooperation between Serbia and China. He said that Serbia is proud of having a great friend like China and of the new characterization of Serbia-China relations, and has full confidence in the future of these relations. Serbia will continue to firmly stand with China on all issues concerning China's core interests. The ironclad friendship between Serbia and China will not be disturbed or broken by any force.

Cai Qi and Wang Yi, among others, attended the event.