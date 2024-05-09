Trump in court and Biden's Holocaust speech provide split-screen for 2024 election





These are the images presented to Americans on Tuesday of their two choices for president: one taking his grandchildren to Dachau to bear witness to the horrors of the Nazi death camps, the other sitting on a hotel bed in his underwear waiting to make love to a porno. star.

Perhaps it was a twisted cosmic coincidence that President Biden's nationally televised address on Holocaust remembrance took place at the precise moment former President Donald J. Trump was in a courtroom confronting the testimony by Stormy Daniels about a sex date gone wrong.

But the surreal synchronicity of disparate events 182 days before the election captured the sometimes unreal reality of an unprecedented presidential race, both profound and sordid, a contest with momentous consequences and the surround sound of a circus. A nation grappling with two wars abroad and unrest on domestic campuses is also being asked to analyze the unseemly details of a married man's alleged dalliance with a woman who had sex on camera professionally.

That may not have been what the Founders had in mind when they established the presidency, watching Mr. Biden's speech on Capitol Hill condemning a fierce wave of anti-Semitism while Internet feeds provided the latest news from the Mrs. Daniels' account of the peculiar coital position she and Mr. Trump assumed. Yet so is 2024, a year of twists and turns that defy history and imagination.

Mr. Biden faced a more conventional, though not insignificant, challenge in demonstrating presidential leadership at a time of national trauma. He has been criticized by the left within his own party for not doing more to restrict Israel's war in Gaza, but he wanted to use the annual remembrance ceremony to link the murder of six million Jews during the Second World War. World War to the killing of 1,200 people during World War II. the October 7 terrorist attack carried out by Hamas against Israel.

It was a speech full of noble historical flourishes and deeply personal memories, aimed at summoning our common humanity while heeding the lessons of one of the darkest chapters in human history. He described his father teaching him about the Shoah, or Holocaust, at the dinner table when he was young and passing the lessons on to his children and their children when he was older.

I want you to know, Mr. Biden said in the Emancipation Room of the Capitol, speaking directly to the Jewish community, I see your fear, your hurt, your pain. Let me reassure you, as president, you are not alone. You belong. You always have and you always will.

Mr. Trump's challenge was very different, as he was forced to silently and sullenly listen to Ms. Daniels, after all these years, finally testify against him in proceedings that could result in his imprisonment. While he has long denied the sexual relationship he paid $130,000 to keep silent about, Ms. Daniels has provided one raw memory after another under oath.

He listened displeasedly as she described arriving for a dinner in July 2006, finding him in satin pajamas and telling him about his work for a mandatory condom company and his negative tests for sexually transmitted diseases. He was 60 at the time and she was 27, just three years older than his daughter Ivanka. In fact, she testified, he told her: “You remind me of my daughter. She's smart, blonde and beautiful and people underestimate her too. He called it Honeybunch.

Ms. Daniels went into many details. Mr. Trump's lawyers and even the judge pondered too many details about the encounter itself, about how she went into the bathroom and came out to find him without many clothes on the bed. I felt the blood drain from my hands and feet almost like getting up too quickly, she said. I thought: Oh my God, what did I read wrong to get here? Nonetheless, she took off her clothes and the next thing I know, I was on the bed.

While other presidents have been embroiled in public sex scandals, none have ever faced an accuser in court like this. The closest predicate would be the extremely graphic testimony obtained by Ken Starr's independent prosecutors from Monica S. Lewinsky in 1998 regarding her affair with President Bill Clinton. But it happened behind closed doors in front of a grand jury and was later released to the public through transcripts.

The House that later impeached Mr. Clinton for perjury and obstruction of justice to cover up the affair never actually called Ms. Lewinsky to testify. When the Senate conducted his trial, leaders of both parties were so nervous about a public debate about sex that they arranged for his impeachment in private. Lawyers for both sides were then allowed to publicly show only carefully edited, less salacious excerpts of his interview.

There was no such setup Tuesday in a Manhattan courtroom.

The contrast between the two presidents on display that day was as stark as one might imagine, but it won't necessarily surprise many Americans.

At this point, voters have known Ms. Daniels's account for years, as well as the stories of many other women who have accused Mr. Trump of sexual misconduct, and many have long factored those allegations into their judgments about him , For the best or for the worst. Indeed, he was found liable by a jury in a civil case last year for sexually abusing E. Jean Carroll without any significant impact on his poll numbers.

Because Ms. Daniels' testimony was not broadcast, Americans had to absorb her story through journalists transmitting it on television, radio, online or in print, which might have less power to shock the audience. Mr. Trump has done what he can, through his lawyers and his social media account, to divert attention from his alleged infidelity to what he claims is the injustice of the action legal action taken against him.

Mr. Biden, for his part, made no mention of the events in New York, speaking somberly and conjuring up the ghosts of Elie Wiesel, Raoul Wallenberg and Tom Lantos. The anger he faces over his support for the Israeli war is real and poses a political threat to him in a very tight race where small changes in critical states could make all the difference.

Of course he knew that. And he, of course, knew what his opponent was doing that day. The president said what he had to say and returned to the White House. And a campaign focused on atrocities and absurdities ended another day with 181 still to go.

