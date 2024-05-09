Prabowo Subianto confirmed as Indonesia's new president – New Delhi Times – India's Only International Newspaper





General elections were held in Indonesia, the world's third largest democracy, on February 14, 2024. Announcing the results on March 20, the General Election Commission (Komisi Pemilihan Umum (KPU)) confirmed that Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto was elected president of the country. country and Gibran Rakabuming Raka, the eldest son of outgoing leader Joko Widodo- has been confirmed as the country's next vice president. KPU Chairman Hasyim Asy'ar said Subianto received about 58 percent of the total votes while his rivals Anies Baswedan, former governor of Jakarta, and Ganjar Pranowo, former governor of Central Java, received 24.9, respectively. % and 16% of the votes. According to the KPU chairman, the percentage of votes obtained by Prabowo was sufficient to ensure a majority in the first round and therefore there was no need for a second round. Baswedan and Pranowo then filed separate complaints with the Constitutional Court and appealed to overturn the results and hold new elections. Baswedan claimed that incumbent President Joko Widodo had allocated social assistance during the election period to tip the scales in favor of Prabowo. Baswedan said this could become a norm in the future, Pranowo asked the Court to disqualify Subianto and Raka. However, these challenges were rejected by the Constitutional Court in a 5-3 ruling that the losing candidates' legal teams had failed to prove allegations that Prabowo Subianto's victory was the result of a widespread fraud. The Court entirely rejects the petitioners' appeal, said Constitutional Court Chief Justice Suhartoyo. After the Court's verdict, the KPU officially declared Prabowo as the country's next president-elect in a ceremony in Jakarta. The race is over. The tough competition, with sometimes heated debates, is over. And now our people demand that political leaders work together and collaborate for the well-being of the people and to eliminate poverty and corruption in Indonesia, Prabowo said at the ceremony. Baswedan and Pranowo were also present at the ceremony. According to Indonesian media, Prabowo will be sworn in in October in what will then become the national capital of Nusantara. The government is also preparing to host the Independence Day celebration on August 17 in the new city currently under construction in East Kalimantan. During his presidential campaign, Prabowo had said he would continue Joko Widodo's populist policies, such as developing downstream raw materials sectors, upgrading infrastructure and maintaining a disciplined macroeconomic governance agenda. Prabowo, during his election campaign, had also pledged to continue Jokowi's main policies, such as moving the capital from Jakarta to Nusantara, a new city being built on the island of Borneo, and the development of a domestic mineral processing industry rather than shipping lower-value raw materials. materials abroad. The Prabowo administration is aiming for an ambitious eight percent economic growth target and intends to improve Indonesia's energy self-sufficiency by promoting biodiesel derived from palm oil. A challenge for Prabowo will also be rebuilding his image. Prabowo has links to the years of Suharto's dictatorship. Prabowo was Suharto's son-in-law. His human rights record has also faced scrutiny in the past due to his alleged role in the kidnapping and torture of pro-democracy activists during the years of Suharto's dictatorship. During the election campaign, Prabowo used a social media campaign to project a favorable image. When it comes to foreign policy, Widodo had been doing a delicate balancing act when it came to Indonesia's policy toward the United States and China. While Indonesia received significant Chinese investment during Widodos' tenure, it also strengthened defense ties and intensified military exercises with the United States. Political observers say that in all likelihood Prabowo will continue on this path when it comes to foreign relations, as he maintains a stance of neutrality and has openly praised the United States and China. Related

