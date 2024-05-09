wife of ex-prime minister Imran Khan transferred to prison





By Le Figaro with AFP

Published yesterday 1:26 p.m., Updated yesterday 5:12 p.m.

A supporter of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party wears a mask resembling imprisoned former prime minister Imran Khan and chants slogans during a protest rally in Karachi on April 21, 2024, RIZWAN TABASSUM / AFP

Bushra Bibi, who married Imran Khan in 2018 after serving as his spiritual advisor, was under house arrest in the suburbs of Islamabad, after also being convicted of corruption and illegal marriage.

The wife of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was transferred on Wednesday to the prison where her husband is detained, after three months under house arrest, her lawyer announced. Imran Khan, 71, was sentenced to three prison terms for corruption, disclosure of classified documents and illegal marriage, shortly before the legislative elections on February 8.

The former cricket star, imprisoned since August, was unable to lead his party in this election. He accused the army of fabricating accusations to prevent him from returning to power.

Bushra Bibi, who married Imran Khan in 2018 after serving as his spiritual advisor, was under house arrest in the suburbs of Islamabad, after also being convicted of corruption and illegal marriage. She was moved to the women's wing of Adiala prison, Rawalpindi near the capital, at her own request, Intazar Hussain Panjutha, a lawyer for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), told AFP. party of Imran Khan.

Ms. Bibi herself had requested this transfer in order to be treated like an ordinary person, assured a PTI spokesperson.

Bushra Bibi, from a conservative family and completely veiled, divides opinion: her marriage to Imran Khan, son of a rich family from Lahore and an Oxford graduate long renowned as a playboy, has scandalized as much as passionately the country . Divorced by Jemima Goldsmith, daughter of the Franco-British financial magnate Jimmy Goldsmith, he then married a star journalist.

Imran Khan was ousted from power by a motion of no confidence in April 2022, after losing the support of the army, which is believed to have contributed to his election in 2018. Despite a vast repression before the February poll, marred by allegations manipulation, the PTI candidates emerged victorious.

But their advance was insufficient to form the government, from which they were pushed aside in favor of a coalition led by the Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, whose party would have benefited from the support of the army.

On May 9, 2023, thousands of PTI supporters demonstrated after the first arrest of their leader, attacking army and state buildings. Faced with this rare manifestation of anger against the all-powerful weapon, thousands of arrests took place. The PTI is calling on its members to demonstrate on Thursday for this anniversary. The Islamabad police have already warned that they will respond strongly to all those who violate the law.

Parades could, however, take place in the western province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the only one held by the PTI.

