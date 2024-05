After Serbia, Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in Hungary to strengthen ties

NATO BOMBING The streets of the Serbian capital were adorned with Chinese flags and posters proclaiming a “warm welcome” to “Chinese friends”. Xi's visit coincided with the 25th anniversary of the US bombing of the Chinese embassy in Belgrade in 1999, which killed three people. “Don’t forget that our Chinese friends were with us 25 years ago when this country was being demolished and bombed,” Vucic told the crowd on Wednesday. The embassy was hit during a U.S.-led NATO campaign targeting Serbian security forces at war with ethnic Albanian insurgents in Kosovo. The United States later apologized, saying outdated maps had led the pilot to hit the wrong target. On Tuesday, Xi wrote in Serbian daily Politika that NATO had “blatantly bombed the Chinese embassy,” warning that China “would never allow such a tragic history to repeat itself.” Serbia has repeatedly supported China's claims to Taiwan and, in turn, Beijing has long supported Serbia's territorial claims to the breakaway province of Kosovo. Like Russia, China has prevented the recognition of Kosovo at the United Nations. Xi called on the two countries to “firmly support each other in each other's core interests.” “China supports Serbia in maintaining its policy of independent action… (and) in its efforts to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity on the Kosovo issue,” he said on Wednesday. . UKRAINIAN FEARS “For Serbia, this is undoubtedly one of the most significant visits,” Marko Tmusic, professor of political science at the University of Belgrade, told AFP. In Belgrade, many welcomed Xi's visit. “I think it’s an excellent thing, this visit from the president of one of the most powerful countries in the world,” Stojan Vidovic, 67, a retiree, told AFP. In France, Xi met with President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who urged him not to allow the export of technologies that could be used by Russia in Ukraine and to do whatever is in his power to end the war. Xi warned the West not to “smear” China over the conflict and hit back at accusations that Chinese overcapacity was causing global trade imbalances. Some European allies worry that, although officially neutral in the Ukraine conflict, China essentially supports Russia, which uses Chinese machine tools in weapons production. In Hungary, China has invested heavily in vast battery and electric vehicle manufacturing plants. Xi will speak with Orban, who has opposed the European Union's official stance aimed at “reducing risks” in relations with China.

