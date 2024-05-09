The made in Indonesia rule threatens the progression of Jokowis in the value chain

(Bloomberg) — Leaders of foreign chambers of commerce visited the home of an Indonesian minister in mid-April to call for the scrapping of a new import rule, a sign of growing private sector dismay regarding the government's trade policy.

Representatives of seven business councils have warned Coordinating Investment and Maritime Affairs Minister Luhut Panjaitan that Indonesia could damage its economic credibility with the recently implemented rule that effectively restricts imports of around 4,000 products, according to people familiar with the discussions.

They found a sympathetic ear in Panjaitan, an influential government member known for his economic pragmatism. The minister called another cabinet colleague during the hour-long meeting to reprimand him and question the rationale for such a policy, exposing the different positions within the government. President Joko Widodos team on opening the business.

The episode reveals how the controversial rule tests the extent to which Indonesia is willing to maintain its protectionist stance, as Jokowi, as the president is known, prepares to hand over power to the president-elect. Prabowo Subianto end of October. Strict trade bans have become a hallmark of the current administration, allowing Jokowi to set up nickel refining facilities and dissuading companies from stockpiling palm oil. But it also causes difficulties in local manufacturing industries.

Indonesia needs to fundamentally rethink the coherence of its trade policy in the context of its broader ambitions, said Rahma Alifa, an analyst at BowerGroupAsia Indonesia. It is essential to find a balance between ensuring export and import flexibility and fostering innovation.

The Panjaitans' office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Bloomberg News.

The rule imposed in March aimed to boost domestic production by making it harder for companies to import goods including laptops and raw materials such as hazardous chemicals. The move instead sparked fury from local and foreign business circles, especially since it covers about 70% of goods traded domestically, Indonesian chambers of commerce said.

Global sourcing

Local LG Electronics factories are struggling to obtain components needed to make washing machines and televisions that would be exported to South Korea, Luhut said at the meeting, according to the people who asked not to be named. to discuss private matters. LG Electronics did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The rule does not help Indonesia's efforts to play a bigger role in the global supply chain, a representative of the Korean Chamber of Commerce and Industry told Panjaitan.

At the meeting, Panjaitan assured business leaders that he would work to bring the new regulations back to the old system. A few weeks later, Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto told some chamber of commerce leaders that the rule could be reversed by the end of the year or early next year, which would pass the burden to Prabowos' new government.

Indonesia wants to adjust its policies so that the global economy and supply chain finally plays the role that Indonesia is also composing, said Achmad Sukarsono, a Singapore-based associate director at Control Risks, which specializes in Indonesia.

The rule is not intended to burden businesses, but to reduce rising imports to facilitate the development of domestic industries, the Commerce Ministry said in response to questions. The Korean Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Hartarto have not yet responded to separate requests for comment.

Manufacturing recession

Jokowi shuns what he sees as an overly open economic model that he accuses of harming Latin America's growth prospects. Instead, it seeks to push Indonesia up the global value chain by soliciting investment while forcing companies to locate in the territory if they want to exploit the country's natural resources or market products. among its 280 million inhabitants.

Prabowo indicated that he would maintain this position. The president-elect has previously said that all cell phones sold in the country should be manufactured locally.

It's a risky move that could harm the country more than benefit it. The World Bank has warned that Jokowi's protectionist stance has left the country marginalized by global supply chains and hampering its manufacturing sector. The manufacturing sector's share of Indonesia's GDP fell to 18.7 percent last year, from 21.1 percent in 2014, when Jokowi took office.

Jokowi and later Prabowo also understand that they have the upper hand in deciding trade rules in Indonesia because the country is the bright spot for investments in this otherwise difficult world that grows more slowly than Indonesia, Sukarsono said. Yet if all investors are discouraged and ready to abandon Indonesia, the authorities will get the message and change the rules.

–With the help of Eko Listiyorini.

