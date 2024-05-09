Will Trump testify in secret trial?





As prosecutors approach the home stretch of their criminal case against Donald Trump, one of the biggest questions looming over the historic trial is whether the former president will take the stand in his own defense.

Last month, before jury selection began, Trump insisted he would take the witness stand in Manhattan Criminal Court in New York.

“I would testify, absolutely,” he said April 12 in response to a question from NBC News. I testify. I tell the truth. I mean, all I can do is tell the truth. And the truth is there is no business.

A week later, after the trial began, he told reporters at the courthouse that “yes,” he would testify.

Since then, Trump has added caveats when asked the same question.

He told Newsmax two weeks ago that he would testify “if necessary,” and on Tuesday he said in an interview with Spectrum News 1 Wisconsin that he would likely take the stand, adding that he would like to.

As a defendant in a criminal trial, Trump is under no obligation to testify.

“It's widely accepted among defense attorneys that there are a lot of risks in having your client testify, and the risks often outweigh the benefits,” said Duncan Levin, a former prosecutor in the Manhattan District Attorney's Office. now a criminal lawyer. But in this case, “traditional rules could be thrown out the window.”

“Nobody knows what he’s going to do, including his own lawyers,” Levin said of Trump. Although his lawyers most likely advised him not to testify, Levin added, “He is an out-of-control client who has a constitutional right to testify.”

The state judge presiding over the case, Juan Merchan, reminded Trump of that right in court last week, after Trump falsely told reporters that the silence order prohibits him from attacking witnesses and jurors meant “I am not allowed to testify.”

Merchan told Trump: “You have the absolute right to testify at trial, if that is what you decide to do after consultation with your attorneys.

“It is a fundamental right that cannot be violated,” he said. He said the silence only applies to “statements made outside of court. It does not apply to statements made on the witness stand.”

Arthur Aidala, a veteran New York lawyer whose clients include Harvey Weinstein, said, “I have my best success when my clients don't speak,” adding that the jury would undoubtedly like to hear from Trump.

“Human instinct is that people want to hear both sides. They want to see him speak and see what he can say,” Aidala said.

Levin said there were topics Trump could testify about “that would be helpful to his case,” including elements of the Manhattan district attorney's charges. Trump is accused of falsifying business records related to reimbursing his then-lawyer Michael Cohen for a hush-money payment to adult film actor Stormy Daniels in the final days of the 2016 presidential campaign.

Prosecutors say Trump was trying to cover up an attempt to improperly influence the election. He has pleaded not guilty and denied any wrongdoing.

Trump “could testify that he did not intend for this to concern the election” and that he was unaware of the falsification of records because he was preoccupied with other matters, since he was president at the time he signed Cohen's checks, Levin said.

Aidala agreed, saying Trump could tell the jury, “I no longer had the luxury of spending time following these questions.” But Trump should also “admit what he cannot deny,” including that he signed Cohen's checks and knew what they were for.

If he were to testify, Trump would most likely face days of cross-examination from prosecutors, who would “make him look like a liar,” and that would affect any defendant, Aidala said.

Merchan has already ruled that prosecutors can ask Trump questions about the findings in recent civil cases that he violated silence orders and was convicted of defaming writer E. Jean Carroll and committing a fraud.

Levin said Trump's testimony could be a land mine given the evidence against him so far. It will be almost impossible to refute things,” he said, adding that “a lie in a courtroom is a much more serious thing than a lie on the campaign trail.”

“If the judge determines that he lied on the stand, that would provide a basis for an increased sentence” if Trump is convicted, Levin said.

When asked if political considerations might force Trump to speak out to deny the allegations, Levin said he doesn't think so, because Trump can deny his remarks through the media and at his campaign rallies .

“He’s better off when he’s not under oath and subject to cross-examination,” Levin said.

In terms of advice on whether Trump should speak, Aidala said he would wait to see how Cohen's testimony goes before making a recommendation. Cohen is expected to detail his private conversations with Trump about paying the hush money and reimbursement, but Trump's team is expected to attack Cohen's credibility, including his admissions that he once lied under oath .

“Ultimately, it’s Trump’s decision,” Aidala said.

Trump testified at his two most recent civil trials, in the civil fraud case brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James' office and in the defamation case brought by Carroll.

His testimony in the Carroll case was severely limited by the judges ruling in the case; it only lasted a few minutes.

In the fraud case, Trump testified when he was called as a witness by James' office and launched into repeated attacks against her and the judge. Trump was also listed as a defense witness in that case, but he backed out of testifying the day before he was due to take the stand.

I've already testified to everything and have nothing else to say other than this is a complete and utter election interference witch hunt (Biden campaign!), so I won't testify , Trump announced at the time on his social media platform, Truth Social. .

The judge in that case, Arthur Engoron, found Trump liable for fraud and hit him and his company with a judgment that now totals more than $450 million. In his ruling, Engoron said Trump's testimony did not help his case.

Overall, Donald Trump rarely responded to questions asked, and he frequently delivered lengthy, irrelevant speeches on issues far beyond the scope of the trial. His refusal to answer questions directly, or in some cases, answer questions, seriously compromised his credibility, Engoron wrote.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/donald-trump/will-trump-testify-hush-money-trial-rcna151257 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos