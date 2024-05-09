Donald Trump has a GOP base problem





Donald Trump's dominance in the 2024 Republican primaries is still hampered by Nikki Haley's continued and potentially significant support.

On Tuesday, the presumptive 2024 Republican nominee continued his successful primary season with a resounding victory in Indiana, winning more than 78 percent of the vote.

However, Haley, Trump's latest Republican rival who withdrew from the race in March, still managed to get 21.7% of the vote, or more than 128,000 votes. It's the latest sign that a significant portion of the GOP base still doesn't want to support the former MAGA president.

When analyzed further, Indiana Republican primary results showed that the former United Nations ambassador received more than 30 percent in several areas, such as Marion Country, where the state capital is located, Indianapolis, and the affluent suburb of Hamilton Country.

While discussing the results, Ammar Moussa, spokesperson for President Joe Biden's 2024 campaign team, posted on X, formerly Twitter: “Nikki Haley dropped out of college 2 months ago. Tonight she garners over 100,000 votes and 22% of the primary vote in *Indiana.* Trump has a GOP base problem.”

Illustration of the news week. Donald Trump is still seeing a significant number of votes against him in the GOP primaries, despite being the only remaining candidate. Illustration of the news week. Donald Trump still sees a significant number of votes against him in the GOP primaries, despite being the only remaining candidate. Photo illustration by Newsweek/Getty Images

Newsweek reached out to Trump's office via email for comment.

The results obtained in Indiana are no exception for Haley. The former South Carolina governor, considered a more moderate Republican candidate, managed to get between 20 and 40 percent of the vote in several states on Super Tuesday, including Massachusetts (37 percent), Colorado (34 percent). percent) and Minnesota (29 percent). percent) – on track to win more than two million votes.

Even after dropping out of the race, Haley still received 16.6 percent of the vote in the key swing state of Pennsylvania on April 23, or more than 158,000 ballots cast.

The results of Pennsylvania's general election in November could help determine who enters the White House next year.

In 2020, Trump lost the swing state to Biden by just over 1%, or 80,555 votes. Haley received nearly double the number of votes in the Republican primaries compared to the amount Trump lost in 2020, with no guarantee that Haley's supporters will continue to support Trump in the 2024 general election.

Christopher Borick, professor of political science and director of the Muhlenberg College Institute of Public Opinion in Pennsylvania, told Newsweek: “Nikki Haley's significant vote share in the Republican primary in Pennsylvania is an absolute warning sign for Trump. »

“His 16 percent vote share is a signal to the Trump campaign that they have work to do to consolidate the Republican base in a crucial battleground,” he said.

Borick added that Haley performs better in the suburbs among highly educated and wealthier Republicans who maintain “significant reservations” about Trump.

“In 2020, these Philadelphia suburbs played a central role in propelling Biden to a fairly close victory, and the primary results indicate a tough landscape for Trump this year,” he said.

“Certainly, early results show Biden struggling to maintain his 2020 coalition, but Trump's weaknesses appear to have been more highlighted.”

In an interview with Lancaster news station WGAL, Trump downplayed the fact that Haley still got 16 percent of the vote in Pennsylvania because it was a “very small number” that he will win in November.

“All these people are going to come to me because, first of all, what is their choice? Biden? He's the worst president in the history of our country,” Trump said.

“There has never been such a bad president. He is incompetent. So they are all coming to me. We can already see it, they are all coming to me.”

The GOP primaries continue with elections in Maryland, Nebraska and West Virginia on May 14. Trump will likely be confirmed as the 2024 GOP nominee at the Republican National Convention in July.

