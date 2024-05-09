President Jokowi inaugurates model salted tilapia fish culture pond in Karawang





President Joko Widodo inaugurated the saline tilapia cultivation pond area model at the Aquaculture Production Business Service Center (BLUPPB) in Pusakajaya North Village, Karawang Regency, West Java Province, Wednesday, 8 May 2024. In his speech, the President highlighted the great potential of the long-unused pond along the northern coast of Java (pantura). “Earlier, the Minister of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries told me about the shrimp ponds on the North Coast which have been empty for a long time, inactive, without activity, there are 78,000 hectares from Serang to Banyuwangi, from Banten, Central Java. , East Java, 78,000 ponds are unused,” the president said. The President also stressed the importance of harnessing this potential by converting unproductive shrimp ponds into tilapia fish ponds. The President also appreciated the steps taken by the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries (KKP) which first created a model to determine the profits that would be generated. “I agree that the model is done first, the modeling is first. If the modeling is correct, what I was told is that usually 1 hectare is only 0.6 tonnes per hectare, it will be around 80 tonnes per hectare. “And this can later transport, opening up huge job opportunities,” the president said. Based on the calculations made, a budget of around IDR 13 trillion is needed to develop the pond area. However, the President is optimistic that the budget can make a significant contribution to boosting the local economy and creating ample employment opportunities. “A budget of 13 trillion rupiah is not a lot of money, so later we will look at that first and if it is completely feasible, I will prepare it in the APBN 2025, 2026 and I will whisper it to the new government, to the president-elect so that this great dream can really come true,” declared the President. Through this inauguration, it is hoped that the long-neglected pond area can once again become a productive resource and support the economic growth and well-being of the local community. The Minister of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries, Sakti Wahyu Trenggono, even stated in his report that the pond would be capable of producing 4 million tonnes per year. “Of course this will have very high economic value for future economic interests,” said Sakti Wahyu Trenggono. The President also accompanied Minister of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries, Sakti Wahyu Trenggono, Minister of Commerce Zulkifli Hasan, Minister of Empowerment of State Apparatus and Bureaucratic Reform (PAN-RB), Abdullah Azwar Anas, interim. West Java Governor Bey Machmudin and Karawang Regent Aep Syaepuloh.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.presidenri.go.id/siaran-pers/presiden-jokowi-resmikan-model-kawasan-tambak-budi-daya-ikan-nila-salin-di-karawang/

