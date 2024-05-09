The sun has set on a dreary, childless feminism. But a family-friendly feminism is emerging

If I got a dollar for every time someone told me they were a feminist, well, that would cost about two thousand dollars. Back when I was in Washington, being a feminist was a badge of honor, especially among young men in political office. Women were approved of, so it helped your social life. Proclaiming loyalty to feminism was politically correct, therefore beneficial for career advancement. It was the trend. As for young women, how could they be anything else? Their mere presence in the political class was feminism incarnate.

Semantics and politics

I looked up feminism in the dictionary. It seems I'm also a feminist. British says it is the belief in the social, economic and political equality of the sexes. I agree with equal rights for everyone, not just women. Wikipedia says: Feminism is a set of socio-political movements and ideologies that aim to define and establish political, economic, personal and social equality of the sexes.

A range of sociopolitical movements and ideologies? How did equal rights become so complicated? This is how PC politics works. First, take a noble cause and make it yours. Then apply a generous layer of cultural Marxist insight on oppression, etc., and soon you have a special interest power base.

This is what happened with civil rights, which morphed into affirmative action, DEI mandates, and speech policing. Public health closed churches and mom-and-pop businesses while leaving Walmart and casinos open for business. And environmentalism? The Green Gestapo extracts millions of dollars from the economy to comply with fanciful climate change mandates. Feminism has morphed into women's liberation, denigration of motherhood, and blatant misandry.

Each of these noble causes has been co-opted, or rather hijacked, by woke leftists.

Establishment feminism

The other day a disturbing and painful article by Petronella Petsy Wyatt in the London Telegraph hit me like a ton of bricks. The Distressed Title: Feminism Has Left Middle-Aged Women Like Me Single, Childless, and Depressed.

Ms Wyatt is a prominent British journalist. The daughter of an MP, she is a seasoned and sophisticated political insider. She had a years-long affair with Boris Johnson before he became Prime Minister. Lying about the affair cost Johnson his job in the Conservative opposition shadow cabinet.

At the age of 13, Margaret Thatcher visited their home. She says Mrs Thatcher lectured her about coming of age as a woman:

The essence of her speech would have been greeted with hosannas by all the feminists of the time; In short, a woman's career far exceeded her relationships with the opposite sex.

Ms. Wyatt's article is so deeply compelling that its message cannot be conveyed without quoting her at length:

In my private school, St Paul's Girls' Schoolwe, Thatcher's children, were also educated outside of marriage and distaff activities. I remember one occasion when Shirley Conran [Dame Conran, strident feminist journalist and author] tried to reprimand us with these words, Paulinas don't cook, they think.

But the world has changed in ways that early feminists would find incomprehensible and grotesque, or even regard today's standard-bearers as hollow and absurd nothings. I sometimes think that the West has completely moved beyond feminist philosophy and should get rid of it.

Incomprehensible and grotesque. So. This is the hijacking of feminism. The campaign for equal legal status for women has morphed into PC ideology, generating social discord for political ends.

Where, for example, does this leave women like me, when we reach the age of 54, like me, and find ourselves both single and childless? Embrace the complete works of Proust, or engage in furtive trips to the pub that recall edgy things? One in ten British women in their 50s have never married and live alone, which is neither pleasant nor healthy.

I don't know a single woman of my generation who leads such a life and truly loves it.

Feminism has made the mistake of telling us to behave and think like men. This mistake was serious, and women like me are paying the price, like players in a repaired casino. We are not men, and by living a single life, with its chance encounters, we are playing for much higher stakes and have more to lose.

Mrs. Wyatt succeeds. There is no harm in interpreting his grief and pathos. She has all my respect for speaking out with courage. I'm struck by the fact that she's going through this fifth stage of grief, acceptance. We were sold a bill with the lure of personal autonomy and material well-being. These temporal temptations are as fleeting as time. Family is not.

Ms. Wyatt's essay is a powerful signal that the chickens from the anti-family contagion that came of age in the 1960s are coming back to roost. By denigrating motherhood and traditional family life, society has been so badly sabotaged that broken homes, sub-replacement fertility, and moral relativism are the norm. Is it any wonder that social pathologies are out of the ordinary?

The feminism Ms. Wyatt describes has been presented by a complacent media as the popular path to female fulfillment, with tragic consequences.