Key moments from the third week of Trump's Hush-Money trial





In the third week of testimony in Donald J. Trump's criminal trial, jurors saw dozens of dry records and heard hours of sordid stories.

Witnesses this week included Stormy Daniels, an adult film star who received $130,000 in hush money from Mr. Trump's former fraudster when her sexual encounter story threatened to derail the candidacy candidates in the 2016 elections. Mr. Trump is accused of hiding his reimbursement from the fixer, Michael D. Cohen, by orchestrating the falsification of 34 documents related to the transaction.

The first US president to face criminal charges, Mr Trump has denied accusations of a crime and having sexual relations with Ms Daniels. If convicted, he faces probation or prison.

Here are the most memorable things said in court over the past seven days:

Pay in cash.

Mr. Trump's words echoed in the courtroom last Thursday, taken from an audio clip that Mr. Cohen surreptitiously recorded in 2016.

He and Mr. Trump were discussing a payment to David Pecker, then publisher of the National Enquirer, to suppress the story about a Playboy model, Karen McDougal, who claimed she had an affair with Mr. Trump.

I have to open a company for the transfer of all this information about our friend David, Mr. Cohen said on the recording. Mr. Trump ordered Mr. Cohen to pay in cash.

It was a key piece of evidence showing that Mr. Cohen had spoken with Mr. Trump about at least one of the secret payments made during the presidential campaign, and that Mr. Trump had been involved in efforts to to keep this story secret. wraps. Ultimately, Mr. Pecker was never reimbursed for his payment to Ms. McDougal.

Days, days, days.

Hope Hicks, Mr. Trump's former press secretary, testified about the pressures exerted within his presidential campaign.

A crisis arose when the Washington Post published the Access Hollywood tape, in which Mr. Trump was caught on microphone saying he could grope women without consequence.

The campaign strategy, as Ms. Hicks documented in an email to other senior aides, was simple: deny, deny, deny.

Mr Trump's lawyers have suggested that if there had been a cover-up of the secret payments, it would have been linked to Mr Trump's desire to protect his family, rather than his political goals. Ms Hicks told how Mr Trump asked that newspapers not be delivered to his home after news of a secret payment.

I don't think he wanted anyone in his family to be hurt or embarrassed by anything that happened during the campaign, she said. He wanted them to be proud of him.

It's contemptuous.

Mr. Trump was threatened with jail and fined $10,000 for his comments outside the courtroom, violating the judges' silence order that prevents him from speaking about witnesses, court staff court, jurors and others.

On Tuesday, Mr. Trump shook his head and muttered profanities under his breath during Ms. Daniels' testimony.

I understand your client is upset at this point, but he's audibly swearing and he's visually shaking his head, and it's contemptuous, Judge Juan M. Merchan told Trump's lawyer, Todd Blanche, during 'a frame. This can potentially intimidate the witness, and the jury may see this.

The stern warning took place far from the jurors. I'm speaking to you here at the bench because I don't want to embarrass him, Judge Merchan said.

As it says in the Bible, an eye for an eye.

On Tuesday morning, prosecutors introduced two of Mr. Trump's books into evidence. The decision touches on a recurring theme in Mr. Trump's career, namely whether he will be held accountable for his words.

From the Access Hollywood tape to Mr. Cohen's recorded conversations to violations of the silence order, Mr. Trump's own words help define how jurors perceive him, whether he testifies or not.

If someone screws you over, screw them again, were the words displayed to jurors on Tuesday, taken from Mr. Trump's book, How to Get Rich. When someone hurts you, pursue them as viciously and violently as possible. As it says in the Bible, an eye for an eye.

He just wanted to talk about himself.

Ms. Daniels did not want to meet Mr. Trump for dinner when the two were introduced at a 2005 golf competition in Lake Tahoe, Nevada, she testified Tuesday.

Once she and Mr. Trump were in his luxury suite, they spoke for nearly two hours and Ms. Daniels said she grew increasingly impatient. His companion cut him off and, at one point, took out a magazine with his image on the cover.

He just wanted to talk about himself, Daniels testified. I said, Someone should spank you with that. That's the only interest I have in this magazine.

Shortly afterward, Ms. Daniels came out of the bathroom to find Trump naked in boxers and a T-shirt and lying on a bed.

That's when I felt the room slow down, Daniels said. The next thing I know I was on the bed.

