Daniels humiliated Trump, but could have helped his cause





The testimony contained all the debauched details one would expect in a tabloid-made date. There were silk pajamas. The porn star spanked the billionaire with a magazine featuring him on the cover. He shared photos of his wife, who was not near the hotel penthouse. She alleged that she felt a power imbalance that made her feel like she had little choice but to proceed with a brief, unprotected sexual engagement. She even seemed to suggest that the whole affair may not have happened with consent. And it was only the first of at least two days.

But let's not forget that all of this is being revealed during a trial that focuses on allegedly falsified documents involving Donald Trump's companies. We can talk about Trump stripping naked and posing seductively on his bed until we're numb, but the criminality here hinges on something as basic as a potentially ginned-up expense report. Yet as long as the prosecution story focuses on sex and not spreadsheets, Trump may end up having the upper hand given Stormy Daniels' transparent agenda to bury her former bedfellow.

Daniels spent Tuesday revealing in sometimes disturbing detail her night in Lake Tahoe, Nevada, with Trump in 2006, and she is expected to return to the stand when the trial resumes Thursday. Trump's lawyers and sometimes even Judge Juan Merchan seemed to agree that the level of detail Daniels provided was sometimes unnecessary. Some details, Merchan summarized, could have been better kept quiet. At one point, he even chastised the defense for not making more objections to intrusive questions and interrupted Daniel's testimony when it turned salacious.

Prosecutors, meanwhile, realized they had regained the attention of jurors, who until now had been buried in otherwise relatively beige details in a case that ultimately comes down to whether Trump rigged the books to hide money paid before the 2016 election. Even so, they cannot be sure they have overcome a credibility hurdle with the witness, who has openly expressed contempt for Trump and made little secret of his motivations.

For his part, Trump has pleaded not guilty, denied the affair ever happened and continues to call Daniels a horse.

The two sides of the Manhattan courtroom could play before different juries: one, the national judgment of Trump, who is poised to claim the Republican Party presidential nomination in July; the other, the 12 jurors and six alternates who will decide what consequences, if any, Trump should face in the accounting investigation. The renderings could be completely disjointed, and both political parties could be able to declare victory regardless of the factual decisions made by this jury. Trump has maintained without qualification that it was a political pursuit aimed at helping President Joe Biden win re-election. The prolonged public debate over an alleged private encounter could end up fueling this sentiment with both juries at stake.

On the legal side, you can already see the seeds of a Trump appeal coming to life as his lawyers repeatedly objected that the details presented by Daniels were so prejudicial that they would undoubtedly taint the jury's decision. But Merchan declined their request for a mistrial.

There will be grounds for appeal. But I don't think it's enough to win an appeal, says Elie Honig, a former federal prosecutor who is following the case closely and has criticized the state's strategy. Not every error will result in a mistrial or a victory on appeal.

Yet Trump’s character is not on trial here. The two important questions are whether Trump is guilty of all 34 counts of falsifying business records relating to the 2016 reimbursement of Michael Cohen, his former fixer who is expected to testify for the prosecution, and whether Trump's presidential campaign has played a role in the use of $130,000 in dollars. The Trump Organization is funding this project. Sex stuff? It's actually less relevant than GAAP rules or FEC regulations.

The enmity between Danielsborn Stephanie Clifford and Trump was on full display for jurors and judges from far and wide. Trump muttered profanities during his testimony and his lawyers telegraphed Wednesday that the next day could bring harsh questioning. Daniels was far from circumspect about her motives, acknowledging that she wanted to hurt Trump by revealing her story. These two, it's incredibly obvious, hate each other and want to see the other destroyed, which can make for great drama, but not immediately helpful in the legal proceedings. In microcosm, they're pretty good indicators of how one half of this country views the other.

And perhaps that's the whole point: the bottom line of this business records case was always going to be about more than improper reimbursements. When a controversial defendant like Trump faces prison time in the midst of a heated election season, clear-eyed assessment always proves tricky. Add to that salacious details that are well beyond any campaign's standards, and it becomes downright difficult, if not impossible, to find a fair verdict. This is perhaps what both sides are counting on more than anything established on the witness stand.

