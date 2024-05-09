Business leaders and wealthy donors want to have their say





Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event in Freeland, Michigan, U.S., May 1, 2024.

Brendan McDermid | Reuters

Former President Donald Trump and those close to him are receiving calls from business executives and donors eager to share who they think Trump should pick as a vice presidential nominee, according to people familiar with the matter.

Ike Perlmutter, a billionaire and former chairman of Marvel Entertainment, told Trump that he thought the former president should choose New York Rep. Elise Stefanik, according to a person briefed on the conversation.

Rupert Murdoch has suggested to several friends in Trump's social circles that he would be happy with a Republican ticket that includes Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, according to people familiar with the matter.

Billionaire Trump's real estate supporters have told the former president's advisers that they like South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, according to people who spoke to them. These and other sources for this story were granted anonymity to recount private conversations.

Trump was also reportedly criticized by Scott by Oracle chairman and Republican megadonor Larry Ellison.

A spokesperson for Fox, which still handles Murdoch's press inquiries, declined to comment. A spokesperson for Perlmutter did not respond to CNBC's requests for comment.

Some VP shortlists are promoted primarily by one or two ultra-powerful backers. But others are more broadly popular with many Trump supporters.

Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio's popularity was on display last weekend at the Four Seasons in Palm Beach, where wealthy Republicans gathered for the Republican National Committee's spring meeting.

One person attending the retreat said Rubio was clearly the most sought-after speaker for donors to pose for “grab and smile” photos with. Other contenders for vice president at the weekend meeting included Stefanik, Scott and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum. The retreat also included lunch at Mar-a-Lago with Trump.

Populists worry donors

Opinions are just as strong among some of Trump's wealthiest supporters over who the former president should not choose to join his slate.

Some major donors have expressed hope that Trump would choose a steady hand, someone who could help implement critical policy related to their industries, if Trump were to win in November.

“I imagine that part of Trump's trade agenda is quite concerning to many donors, and they are hoping that someone will offer a different perspective on a 10% tariff across the board,” said Marc Short , former chief of staff to Trump's former chief of staff. Vice President Mike Pence.

That may help explain why some influential Trump donors are particularly wary of Ohio Sen. JD Vance, according to people close to the Trump campaign. Widely considered a strong contender in the “veep stakes,” Vance is an Ivy League-educated populist who supports higher tariffs and aggressive trade regulations.

Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy also has influential detractors. “It won’t be Vivek,” said a Republican lobbyist close to senior party officials.

Opposition to Ramaswamy runs so deep, the lobbyist said, that some donors have actually threatened to withdraw their support for the entire party if the former primary candidate is Trump's choice for vice president.

For some Republican National Committee aides, the message from donors about Ramaswamy, the lobbyist said, is “Hell, if it's him, I'm out.”

The race for money

Other donors are more interested in how a vice presidential candidate might help Trump get elected than in what a potential vice president might bring to office.

Topping the list of desirable qualities on that front is a strong fundraising track record, a few sources said.

Trump has struggled to keep up with President Joe Biden's fundraising juggernaut. In March, the former president's campaign raised $15 million, while Biden's re-election campaign brought in $43 million, according to Federal Election Commission records.

Rubio, Stefanik, Scott and Burgum were all privately pitched to Trump as top candidates with close ties to top business leaders. Those ties could bolster Trump's fundraising operation if one of them is chosen as his vice presidential nominee, according to people familiar with the matter.

Burgum could even help self-fund Trump's campaign, just as he did his own Republican presidential campaign.

Rubio, Stefanik and Scott also have their own fundraising networks and could potentially bring something even more valuable to Trump's fundraising operation: new donors.

“Donor leverage”

Backing the winning horse in the Veep Stakes can pay significant dividends for a donor if the ticket ends up in the White House.

“Trump is very transactional, so having a close relationship with Trump’s vice president gives leverage to donors,” said Marc Short, Pence’s former chief of staff.

For example, if a donor close to the vice president was concerned about trade and tariffs, he might say to the White House: “I want to at least be heard before you act on trade policy,” said Shorts.

But there's a catch: Now that Trump has served one term as president, he feels comfortable navigating Washington politics alone. As a result, if he is elected for a second time, he may not look to his vice president as much as he did during his first term.

“I think he leaned on Pence a lot because he didn't have that experience in Washington. And now he feels like he already has that experience, and he feels like he doesn't need of such an active vice president,” Short said.

Likewise, Trump does not appear to be looking for a vice presidential candidate to help him build bridges to business. On the contrary, he is more likely to prioritize a No. 2 who he believes will be unwaveringly loyal to him. Trump has often complained that he felt betrayed on January 6, 2021, when Pence refused to block certification of the 2020 election results.

But for now, Trump is in no hurry to introduce his vice-presidential candidate to the world.

Trump spends most of his days in a New York courtroom, where he is on trial for allegedly falsifying dozens of business documents to conceal a hush money payment to a porn star.

The former president recently told a local television station that he plans to reveal his choice closer to the date of the Republican National Convention, scheduled for July 15-18.

