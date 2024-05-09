Election 2024, Narendra Modi Kejriwal affair, Sam Pitroda, Mother's Day, Akash Anand, heatwaves, NASA and important education news





May 9, 2024 English news headlines for the School Assembly: Get the detailed list of news headlines for morning assembly from all major sectors like politics, entertainment, politics, sports, world affairs, technology and more here.

May 9, school news headlines today: The new assemblies titles are highlights of school assemblies that help students and teachers know the latest trends and what's happening in the world. Consult the news headlines for May 9, 2024. Receive national, international, sports, scientific and technological news. The additional section of this article includes May 8 news which will help you understand the latest news better. National news headlines for today's School Assembly, May 9, 2024 PM Modi slams Congress for racist remarks shared by Sam Pitroda.

More than 80 Air India flights have been canceled due to mass sick leave taken by crew members.

Long traffic jams in Hyderabad after heavy rains. The IMD forecasts further showers today.

Three MPs from Haryana left the BJP to support the Congress.

A school principal has been fired for publishing her views on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The Supreme Court does not want Kejriwal to discharge his official duties if he is released on bail.

Mayawati removed her nephew Akash Anand from his role as political heir.

Fifth day after Poonch IAF convoy attack; A search operation is underway to track down the terrorists.

Heatwaves to affect Rajasthan, Karnataka, MP; Heavy rains lash Odisha.

AAP supporters shouted in protest against Kejriwal's arrest during an IPL match. International news for today's School Assembly Israeli army enters Rafah, key Gaza crossing under control.

30-day visa extension for Indians, measures taken to keep Thai economy under control.

Pakistan: The suicide bombing plan that killed 5 Chinese was developed in Afghanistan.

Goa has become the number one destination for summer vacations; The search for Srinagar, Ayodhya and Lakshadweep is increasing.

Donald Trump testified as part of Trump's classified documents case.

India becomes first country to receive $100 billion in remittances in 2022: UN migration report.

Australia's tightening of student visa rules has reduced visa granting to 48% for Indian students.

The United States suspended arms shipments to Israel to protest the Rafah invasion.

President Vladimir Putin has been sworn in as President of Russia for a new six-year term. Science and technology news for today's Assembly NASA has postponed Sunita Williams' third space trip to May 10, 2024, due to an oxygen chamber failure during the first attempt.

The Chinese probe Change-6 enters lunar orbit.

The current solar cycle, which lasts 11 years and involves periodic changes in the Sun's magnetic field, is about to reach its peak. Latest current affairs for the School Assembly 1. In which state is the Shinku-La Pass, which has recently been in the news? (a) Uttarakhand b) Arunachal Pradesh c)Sikkim d) Himachal Pradesh 2. Who has been appointed by global digital payments platform Visa as the new Country Manager in India? (a)Abhay Kumar (b) Sujai Raina (c) Vikram Saxena (d) Deepak Anand 3. In which state was the “School on Wheels” initiative launched recently? (a)Assam (b)Manipur (c)Gujarat d) Himachal Pradesh 4. Who has been appointed Managing Director and CEO of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank? (a) Abhinav Saini (b) Sanjeev Nautiyal (c)Ajay Kumar Sinha (d)Abhishek Kapoor 5. When is International Thalassemia Day celebrated each year? (a) May 7 (b) May 8 (c) May 9 (d) May 10 Important days on May 9 National Children's Mental Health Awareness Day Thought of the day “The greatest discovery of all time is that a person can change their own future.” -Swami Vivekananda Read also:

