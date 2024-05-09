What are the health concerns related to the AstraZenecas Covid vaccine as the vaccine is withdrawn?

Sign up for our free Health Check email to receive exclusive analysis of the week in health Receive our free Health Check email

More than three years after AstraZeneca created its life-saving Covid-19 vaccine, the pharmaceutical company has withdrawn its vaccine worldwide.

Once hailed by former Prime Minister Boris Johnson as a triumph for British science, the vaccine is believed to have saved six million lives thanks to its creation during the pandemic.

Citing purely commercial reasons for the withdrawal, the company said the vaccine had been replaced by a surplus of available updated vaccines.

The company also announced it would withdraw marketing authorizations for the vaccine – now known by its new name Vaxzevria – in Europe.

The company's withdrawal request took effect Tuesday, months after the British-Swedish pharmaceutical maker first admitted in court documents that the vaccine caused side effects such as blood clots and low blood counts. blood platelets.

As the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine is discontinued, here's everything we know about it.

What is the vaccine?

The AstraZenecas vaccine was developed in collaboration with the University of Oxford and produced by the Serum Institute of India.

The vaccine was first approved for use in the United Kingdom in December 2020 and the first vaccination outside of a trial was administered on January 4, 2021.

It has been widely administered in more than 150 countries and is estimated to have saved six million lives.

Some studies conducted during the pandemic found the vaccine to be 60% to 80% effective in protecting against the new coronavirus.

Why is AstraZeneca saying the vaccine has been withdrawn?

AstraZeneca announced on Tuesday that it had begun the global withdrawal of its Covid-19 vaccine due to a surplus of updated vaccines available since the pandemic.

The company also announced that it would withdraw the marketing authorizations for the Vaxzevrias vaccine in Europe.

As several Covid-19 variant vaccines have since been developed, there is a surplus of updated vaccines available, the company said, adding that this had led to a drop in demand for Vaxzevria, which is no longer manufactured or supplied .

The request to withdraw the company's vaccine was filed on March 5 and took effect on May 7, according to The telegraphwho was the first to report the development.

The company began expanding into respiratory syncytial virus vaccines and obesity drugs in several deals last year, after its growth slowed due to falling sales of Covid drugs -19.

Are there any health problems?

AstraZeneca recently admitted in court documents that its vaccine could cause very rare side effects like blood clots and low platelet counts.

The admission came after the company was hit with a class action lawsuit in the UK that claimed the vaccine caused deaths and serious injuries and sought damages of up to 100 million for approximately 50 victims.

It is recognized that the AZ vaccine can, in very rare cases, cause TTTS. The causal mechanism is not known, AstraZeneca said in court documents in February, The telegraph reported.

Thrombosis with thrombocytopenic syndrome (TTS) can cause life-threatening blood clots due to low blood platelet counts in humans.

One of the people who died after receiving the vaccine was BBC Radio Newcastle presenter Lisa Shaw, who received her first vaccine in May 2021 and died a week later.

In August that year, Newcastle coroner Karen Dilks ruled that the 44-year-old died from a rare vaccine-associated condition that causes swelling and bleeding in the brain, vaccine-induced thrombotic thrombocytopenia. vaccine.

AstraZeneca's admission that the vaccine could potentially prove fatal ran counter to its insistence in 2023 that it would not accept that TTS was caused by the vaccine at a generic level.

The World Health Organization also confirmed that the vaccine could have fatal side effects, saying in a statement: A very rare adverse event called thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome, involving unusual and serious blood clotting events associated with low platelet count, has been reported after vaccination with this vaccine.