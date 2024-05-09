Politics
What are the health concerns related to the AstraZenecas Covid vaccine as the vaccine is withdrawn?
More than three years after AstraZeneca created its life-saving Covid-19 vaccine, the pharmaceutical company has withdrawn its vaccine worldwide.
Once hailed by former Prime Minister Boris Johnson as a triumph for British science, the vaccine is believed to have saved six million lives thanks to its creation during the pandemic.
Citing purely commercial reasons for the withdrawal, the company said the vaccine had been replaced by a surplus of available updated vaccines.
The company also announced it would withdraw marketing authorizations for the vaccine – now known by its new name Vaxzevria – in Europe.
The company's withdrawal request took effect Tuesday, months after the British-Swedish pharmaceutical maker first admitted in court documents that the vaccine caused side effects such as blood clots and low blood counts. blood platelets.
As the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine is discontinued, here's everything we know about it.
What is the vaccine?
The AstraZenecas vaccine was developed in collaboration with the University of Oxford and produced by the Serum Institute of India.
The vaccine was first approved for use in the United Kingdom in December 2020 and the first vaccination outside of a trial was administered on January 4, 2021.
It has been widely administered in more than 150 countries and is estimated to have saved six million lives.
Some studies conducted during the pandemic found the vaccine to be 60% to 80% effective in protecting against the new coronavirus.
Why is AstraZeneca saying the vaccine has been withdrawn?
AstraZeneca announced on Tuesday that it had begun the global withdrawal of its Covid-19 vaccine due to a surplus of updated vaccines available since the pandemic.
The company also announced that it would withdraw the marketing authorizations for the Vaxzevrias vaccine in Europe.
As several Covid-19 variant vaccines have since been developed, there is a surplus of updated vaccines available, the company said, adding that this had led to a drop in demand for Vaxzevria, which is no longer manufactured or supplied .
The request to withdraw the company's vaccine was filed on March 5 and took effect on May 7, according to The telegraphwho was the first to report the development.
The company began expanding into respiratory syncytial virus vaccines and obesity drugs in several deals last year, after its growth slowed due to falling sales of Covid drugs -19.
Are there any health problems?
AstraZeneca recently admitted in court documents that its vaccine could cause very rare side effects like blood clots and low platelet counts.
The admission came after the company was hit with a class action lawsuit in the UK that claimed the vaccine caused deaths and serious injuries and sought damages of up to 100 million for approximately 50 victims.
It is recognized that the AZ vaccine can, in very rare cases, cause TTTS. The causal mechanism is not known, AstraZeneca said in court documents in February, The telegraph reported.
Thrombosis with thrombocytopenic syndrome (TTS) can cause life-threatening blood clots due to low blood platelet counts in humans.
One of the people who died after receiving the vaccine was BBC Radio Newcastle presenter Lisa Shaw, who received her first vaccine in May 2021 and died a week later.
In August that year, Newcastle coroner Karen Dilks ruled that the 44-year-old died from a rare vaccine-associated condition that causes swelling and bleeding in the brain, vaccine-induced thrombotic thrombocytopenia. vaccine.
AstraZeneca's admission that the vaccine could potentially prove fatal ran counter to its insistence in 2023 that it would not accept that TTS was caused by the vaccine at a generic level.
The World Health Organization also confirmed that the vaccine could have fatal side effects, saying in a statement: A very rare adverse event called thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome, involving unusual and serious blood clotting events associated with low platelet count, has been reported after vaccination with this vaccine.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/health/astrazeneca-withdraws-vaccine-covid-blood-clots-b2541996.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Reviews | Trump's Ridiculous Decade Could Desensitize Any Juror
- What are the health concerns related to the AstraZenecas Covid vaccine as the vaccine is withdrawn?
- Stock & Exchange Market News, Business & Finance News, Sensex, Nifty, Global Market, NSE, BSE Live IPO News
- Major League Cricket announces its 2024 season schedule in Texas and North Carolina
- Everett's Bikini Barista Dress Code Ordinance Now in Effect
- Wells Fargo names JPM veteran as co-CEO of corporate and investment bank
- Prose CMO Megan Streeter: AI is at our core
- Election 2024, Narendra Modi Kejriwal affair, Sam Pitroda, Mother's Day, Akash Anand, heatwaves, NASA and important education news
- Surveillance video shows three suspected thieves breaking into Hollywood perfume store – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports
- Rashmika's massive leap: signs this Bollywood superstar next | Latest Telugu Cinema News | Movie reviews
- Google DeepMinds' latest medical breakthrough borrows tricks from AI image generators
- Bryant University will host the 38th World Trade Day