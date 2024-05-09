Reviews | Trump's Ridiculous Decade Could Desensitize Any Juror





Shortly after Donald Trump was criminally charged in four federal and state cases last year, many people wanting the former president to be held accountable expressed an understandable fear: A MAGA mole would sneak onto the jury and would then refuse to vote guilty, no. no matter how overwhelming the evidence.

The resulting hung jury would be just the vindication Mr. Trump needs. But after Stormy Daniels' dramatic testimony Tuesday in Mr. Trump's hush money case in New York, which delved into detail about what she said was a brief, unpleasant sexual encounter with Mr. Trump in 2006, I tend to worry about a bigger problem. banal but equally serious threat: call it the desensitized juror.

This person, a decent, honest citizen who treats his duty with appropriate seriousness, might nevertheless decide that all this nonsense deceiving his new wife, seducing Mrs. Daniels with false promises of reality TV stardom, etc. .Trump being Mr. Trump. Even if hiding the purpose of the $130,000 payment to Ms. Daniels violated New York law, the juror might think: So what? Everyone already knows that Mr. Trump is a liar and a loser, a womanizer and a cheat. Is this really a serious crime or, like so many other things related to Trump's lifestyle, is it just one big tabloid joke?

The tabloid element of the case has always been there, of course, but it was never more evident than on Tuesday. Time and again, Ms. Daniels testified in far greater detail and with more redaction than was required of her. Mr. Trump's lawyers often objected, and when they did not, Judge Juan Merchan intervened himself, repeatedly warning Ms. Daniels to just answer questions.

Prosecutors, who made a calculated and perhaps dangerous gamble by calling him to the stand, could not have been happy to see one of their star witnesses repeatedly reprimanded by the court. But the judges' frustration was no surprise; salacious details like those Ms. Daniels kept offering can be particularly damaging to a defendant. For example, Ms. Daniels mentioned that Mr. Trump did not wear a condom during their meeting. In response, the former president's lawyers requested a mistrial. Mr Justice Merchan refused the application, although he agreed that many parts of Ms Daniels' testimony were better left unsaid.

Even when she omitted details, Ms. Daniels was not always consistent in her testimony. For example, she insisted that she was not motivated by money and only wanted to tell her story, an unconvincing assertion given her decision to accept Mr. Trump's award for to hush up. Mr. Trump's lawyers took every opportunity to point out these inconsistencies and undermine Ms. Daniels' credibility.

The prosecutors undoubtedly made their risky decision because it would have been quite strange if they had not had Ms. Daniels testify. Their entire theory of the affair is based on Mr. Trump's reaction after a few minutes with her in a Lake Tahoe hotel room. Jurors are human and they have human reactions full of common sense. What would they think if one of the two central characters in the story didn't come forward to confirm the underlying behavior?

This brings us back to my concern about Ms. Daniels' impact on the jury. Remember, the prosecution needs all 12 jurors to agree to convict; the defense only needs one disagreement to produce a hung jury and therefore a mistrial. So far, prosecutors have presented a very strong case, centered on financial documents and testimony from people who helped Mr. Trump arrange the payment. But they also had to do a lot of explaining about how it all fits together and why it all matters, which risks confusing and exhausting jurors. Now, with the most garish part of the case front and center, it's not so hard to imagine one or more jurors raising their hands and letting the tabloids sort it out.

I continue to believe strongly in the jury system as the central institution of American self-government and in the integrity of this group of 12 regular New Yorkers. The problem lies in the damage done to American society over the past nine years, in a sense of falling expectations for politics that affects all of us, including those of us selected to serve on the jury .

During this period, Mr. Trump has upended all reasonable expectations of how a presidential candidate, a president and then a former president should behave. In doing so, he managed to do exactly what many far-sighted people had warned: expose a large portion of the public to his depredations against honesty, integrity and decency. It has indeed increased our tolerance for the inexcusable behavior of our leaders.

This is a tragedy on many levels. It's easy to forget how shocking it was when, in October 2016, a tape emerged on which Mr. Trump years before could be heard boasting about grabbing women's genitals. Leading Republicans withdrew their support for their party's nominee just weeks before the election, and the Republican Party nearly extricated itself from Trump mania. With that in mind, it makes sense that Mr. Trump would do everything he can to keep the Stormy Daniels story out of the news. At the time, this really could have been a death blow.

And that would have been the right outcome. Mr. Trump was running for the highest office in the land, the most important position of public trust we have. Ms. Daniels' story, which she would have told at the time without the award, opened a new window into his horrific treatment of other people, particularly women, and how he sought to prevent Americans from knowing about it.

It is essential to remember the unspoken premise underlying this secret trial: as even Mr. Trump seemed to have understood in 2016, the character of presidential candidates, demonstrated in their treatment of others, should have great weight. importance in the eyes of voters. We don't know how each member of the jury will vote, but ordinary American voters will have the opportunity to show that basic decency still matters.

