Critical days of Trump trial will test whether he can show discipline and restraint

Donald Trump is heading into the most perilous phase of his secret trial, aside from when the jury retires to consider its verdict.

Former adult film star Stormy Daniels returned to the stand Thursday to continue what has been sometimes graphic and cringe-inducing testimony about her alleged sexual relationship with Trump nearly two decades ago that set off a winding chain of events that led to the first criminal trial of an ex-president. His testimony Tuesday was deeply embarrassing for Trump and led to aggressive cross-examination from his lawyer, trying to undermine Daniel's credibility.

Trump spent Wednesday, the day of the tests, at his home in Florida. He will return in deep disagreement with Judge Juan Merchan, who had threatened him with prison if he again violated an order of silence which he had already flouted ten times. Merchan also asked Trump lawyer Todd Blanche to restrain his client after he complained that the defendant had audibly sworn and shook his head during Daniel's testimony. The judge was concerned the jury would notice the witness was intimidated, which he warned they could not allow to continue.

So far, Trump, who has launched scathing attacks on the judge, has managed to refrain from openly attacking Daniels since she spoke. But his continued testimony will test him further. And his appearance is just an appetizer for the explosive evidence expected in the coming days from the biggest star witness, former Trump lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen. Her testimony is likely much more relevant to the underlying accusations that Trump falsified business records to conceal a hush money payment to buy Daniels' silence about the affair she described Tuesday. Trump denies the matter and has pleaded not guilty in the case.

Cohen, a colorful character in his own right who often tried to emulate his boss's bravado, once declaring he would take a bullet for Trump, facilitated the $130,000 payment to Daniels. The ex-president, who now considers Cohen a traitor, has spent months seeking to destroy his usefulness as a witness by highlighting the time he spent in prison for what a judge once called veritable assortment of fraudulent conduct.

Daniels' testimony and Cohen's upcoming appearance could amount to a forensic dig into Trump's past life that by far never saw the light of day and the discreet cash payment he made before the election of 2016 is proof of this. Now it's bubbling up years after the alleged transgressions took place during a new White House campaign.

The coming days will therefore require qualities that Trump has always struggled to demonstrate in a tumultuous life in business and politics: restraint and self-discipline. Any behavior that could be construed as witness intimidation or an attempt to influence the jury on social media or in the courtroom could push Merchan over the red line he established earlier this week. The judge told Trump that he did not want to give him a prison sentence, which could be limited to a few hours, but that if he had to act to protect the integrity of the trial, he would do so.

Sarah Matthews, Trump's former deputy White House press secretary, told CNN's Jim Acosta on Wednesday that the former president's mood will be fragile following his ordeal in court Tuesday. I certainly wouldn't want to work on his campaign team or be one of his lawyers right now, given, I think, that he's more than likely going after them. He is upset after the testimony, Matthews said.

Still, Matthews argued that Trump may be moderating his public reactions for fear of consequences, even as he says he is willing to spend time behind bars to bolster his campaign narrative that he is a persecuted political dissident. I don't know if we'll see Donald Trump break the gag order again. Look, he's a germophobe, Matthews said. Honestly, I don't think he wants to go to jail. I don't think we'll ultimately get to that. I think he's going to push it to the edge.

Cohen's time on the stand could be particularly painful for the former president. Although Daniel's account of their alleged meeting in a Lake Tahoe hotel suite in 2006 was painfully embarrassing, she is not considered to hold the key to the case against him. Prosecutors uncovered her story because it was necessary to explain to the jury why Trump was so eager to hide her with a cash payment before the 2016 election, which they said was an attempt to induce voters in error and interfere in a federal election.

But Cohen is the most critical pillar of the whole affair. His actions and knowledge speak directly to the question of whether the former president knowingly falsified business records in a way that the prosecution can prove to the jury beyond a reasonable doubt.

So we can expect him to face even more intense cross-examination from Trump's legal team than Daniels. Indeed, dismantling his evidence represents Trump's best hope of introducing doubt into the minds of one or more jurors, which could lead to an acquittal.

Trump's hair-trigger temper is often activated when he feels unfairly attacked. And his life credo is that when he hits hard, he hits back harder.

His action was particularly acute during the civil fraud trial against him, his adult sons and the Trump Organization, which resulted in a judgment of nearly half a billion dollars against them. His theatrical speech culminated with extraordinary testimony in his own defense, which at times seemed more like a campaign stunt than a grim legal proceeding. He consistently flouted court decorum and pushed Judge Arthur Engoron to enter pleas once with Trump's lawyer. I beg you to control it if you can.

Although Trump was not sanctioned, the judge hinted at the former president's disregard for the case and the rule of law in detailing the massive fraud designed to get Trump more favorable treatment from financial institutions. Engoron said of Trump and his sons that their complete lack of contrition and remorse borders on the pathological. In yet another case, Trump continued his attacks on writer E. Jean Carroll after a defamation lawsuit factored into the $83 million award against him.

The parallels are not exact in Trump's first criminal trial. Trump is not on the stand, so he has fewer opportunities to challenge Merchan's authority on the court. (Many legal experts believe that any attempt by Trump to honor his promise to testify in his own defense would be a legal error of enormous proportions). At the same time, however, the presence of a jury in this case means he has even less leeway to behave badly, especially after Merchan's two warnings put him on even thinner ice.

A former president who built his personal brand by always being the most dominant figure in the room took time to realize that his displays of contempt in the courtroom kept getting him into trouble. The next few days of the secret trial will show whether this has changed.

