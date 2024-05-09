Johnson's public apology to the Queen for No 10 parties on eve of Philips' funeral





Boris Johnson publicly apologized to the Queen and the country about the events that occurred Downing Street on the eve of the funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh. Two parties were held at No 10 at a time of national mourning and while England was under restrictions banning households mixing indoors. THE Prime Minister who was at Ladies during the holidays in April 2021, became emotional when asked about the incidents. I can only renew my apologies to Her Majesty and to the country for the errors of judgment that were made and for which I take full responsibility. Boris Johnson He could be heard breathing heavily behind his mask when asked for his response to the events. I deeply and bitterly regret that this happened, he said. Downing Street previously confirmed an apology was made to Buckingham Palace after the parties were revealed, but this was delivered through officials. Mr Johnson publicly apologized to the Queen as he faced cameras on Tuesday at Finchley Memorial Hospital, north London. I can only renew my apologies to Her Majesty and to the country for the errors of judgment that were made and for which I take full responsibility. Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks to staff during a visit to Finchley Memorial Hospital in north London (Ian Vogler/PA) (PA Wire) The Telegraph reported that advisers and civil servants gathered after work for two separate events on April 16, 2021, as the country mourned the death of the Duke. The next day, the Queen sat alone, socially distanced from her family, as she mourned her husband. The events were to mark the departure of James Slack as Mr Johnson's communications director and also one of the Prime Minister's personal photographers. The two events are said to have started separately and then merged. The newspaper reported accounts of alcohol being drunk and guests dancing to music, with one person being sent to a local store with a suitcase to buy wine. Mr. Slack, now deputy editor of the Sun, apologized. Labor deputy leader Angela Rayner told the PA news agency: I think it's really astonishing that prime ministers have had to apologize to the Queen. But not just any old excuses, these are excuses for letting her down while following Covid rules when she lost the love of her life and sat there we all saw that iconic photo of her sitting there, alone, in her own reflection. and grief like so many people at the time in the UK. She said Mr Johnson should know this was unacceptable. He has lost the respect of the British public, now it is time for his MPs to do something about it, she added.

