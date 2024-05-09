Lawyer says he gave Trump trial judge unsolicited advice during civil fraud case – NBC New York





This story was originally published on NBCNewYork.com.

A New York real estate lawyer whose license was suspended said he contacted the judge presiding over Donald Trump's civil fraud case to offer unsolicited advice on a law at issue in the case. affair.

Attorney Adam Leitman Bailey made the statement during an interview with NBC New York, saying he spoke to Judge Arthur Engoron three weeks before the justices' decision in February to impose a $454 million fine on the former president for falsely inflating the value of his assets.

The judge, through a court spokesman, denied any impropriety and said he was completely uninfluenced by Mr Bailey. New York's judicial watchdog has now opened an investigation into the alleged interaction, according to sources familiar with the matter.

“I actually had a chance to talk to him three weeks ago,” Bailey said during an on-camera interview with NBC New York on Feb. 16, the day the judge's ruling was expected to be released. “I saw him in the corner [at the courthouse] and I told my client, “I have to go.” And I walked over and we started talking. I wanted him to know what I think and why I really want him to do things right.”

NBC New York asked an Engoron spokesperson whether the judge had spoken with Bailey about any legal issues surrounding Trump's civil fraud case and whether the alleged interaction had been appropriate.

“No ex parte conversation regarding this matter took place between Judge Engoron and Mr. Bailey or any other person. The decision rendered by Judge Engoron on February 16 was his alone, was deeply considered and has absolutely no was not influenced by this individual,” said Al Baker, spokesman. for the New York State Office of Judicial Administration, in a written statement

In legalese, the term “ex parte” describes a communication between a party or their legal advisor and a judge about a pending case without all parties being present.

Bailey, who has said he is not a fan of Trump, was not involved in the civil case and is not connected to any of the four separate criminal cases against the former president. He said he knew the judge from having appeared before him as a litigator “hundreds of times.”

Bailey said he “explained” to her that a fraud statute at issue in this case was not intended to be used to shut down a large company, especially in a case without clear victims. He said such a move would hurt New York's economy. Engoron had rejected a similar argument raised by the Trump team in court.

“He had a lot of questions, you know, about some cases. We looked into them,” Bailey said.

Baker, the court spokesman, did not respond when asked whether the judge spoke with Bailey or asked questions.

Legal expert Michael Bachner previews today's verdict in Trump's civil fraud case.

State rules of legal conduct govern interactions with judges regarding their pending cases outside of formal court proceedings.

The New York State Rules of Judicial Conduct state that “a judge shall not initiate, authorize, or consider ex parte communications, nor consider other communications made to the judge outside the presence of the parties or their lawyers”. The rules allow an exception to “obtain the opinion of a disinterested expert,” if a judge notifies the parties in the case and gives them an opportunity to respond.

The New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct will now examine whether rules of judicial conduct were violated in this case, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Commission administrator Robert Tembeckjian declined to comment, citing a privacy law.

Christopher Kise, a member of Trump's defense team who has repeatedly criticized Engoron's handling of the case, said that if Bailey's claims are true, it casts doubt on the integrity of the process.

“The code doesn't make an exception for 'well, it was small talk' or 'well, it didn't really affect me' or 'well, it's not something that I, the judge, I found important,” Kise said. “No. The code is very clear.”

Several experts consulted by NBC New York said the rules are intended not only to prevent outside influence, but also any appearance of outside influence.

Retired New York appellate judge Alan Scheinkman said he had questions about Bailey's account. However, he said, in a case as important as the Trump civil fraud case, if Bailey's allegation is true, it would have been prudent for Engoron to disclose the interaction to both parties in the case .

“If there is any substantive dialogue about the law in a pending case, it should be disclosed,” Scheinkman said.

News 4's Melissa Russo reports.

In a second on-camera interview with NBC New York, Bailey stood by his account, but said he didn't think he or the judge did anything wrong. Bailey said they only talked about the law.

“We didn’t even mention the word Donald Trump,” Bailey said. Asked if he thought the judge understood he was talking about the Trump case, he said, “Well, obviously we weren't talking about the Mets.”

Scheinkman, who now teaches legal ethics at Pace University Law School, said the interaction Bailey described is “very disturbing.”

“The fact that this attorney made these statements spontaneously during a recorded television interview should raise serious concerns,” Scheinkman said.

Professor Bruce Green, director of the Center for Law and Ethics at Fordham Law School, said judges and lawyers are not prohibited from talking about the law in the abstract.

“Judges don't have to live in a bubble,” Green said. “Whether or not a hallway conversation between a judge and a lawyer is allowed depends on the conversation.”

A spokeswoman for Attorney General Letitia James, who filed and won the civil lawsuit against Trump, declined to comment on Bailey's claims.

Bailey has appeared as an expert for two decades in the New York Times' “Ask Real Estate” column. In November 2011, he sued the Trump Soho condominium, alleging that buyers had been misled. As part of a settlement, Baileys customers got most of their money back and Trump admitted no wrongdoing.

In 2019, a New York appeals court suspended Bailey's license for four months for misconduct in two separate cases. Bailey inappropriately used his cellphone to take photos of witnesses during an arbitration hearing and threatened to share them with the media, according to court records. In the other incident, Bailey told a tenant in one case that he “should just kill himself,” according to the appeals court ruling.

The New York State Rules of Professional Conduct state that attorneys must not state or imply that they have the ability to unduly influence a judge.

Since February, Bailey and the judge's spokesperson have stopped responding to questions from NBC New York, refusing to provide details that could shed light on the disparity between Bailey's account of a dialogue and the spokesperson's written denial. word of the court.

The Commission on Judicial Conduct is investigating allegations of irregularities involving state judges. Of nearly 3,000 complaints filed in 2023, only about 200 resulted in an investigation, according to commission data. About one in four investigations resulted in a finding of wrongdoing, with consequences ranging from confidential warning letters to a judge leaving office.

Commission on Judicial Conduct investigations are conducted in secret and can last from several months to more than a year, according to recent annual reports.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnewyork.com/investigations/new-york-lawyer-tried-advise-judge-trump-trial-civil-fraud/5395676/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos