5 twists and turns that could shake up the vote before November





It's rare for a presidential candidate to be on his way to the White House, with unexpected developments known to derail momentum.

While President Biden and former President Trump easily secured the delegates needed to clinch their respective parties' nominations, and the race largely went as expected, a game-changing situation – or two – could shake up the race in the six months before the November election.

Several problems are already brewing, from the global crises being handled by the White House to Trump's legal problems.

Here are five possible twists and turns that could shake up the presidential race in the coming months.

Health problems force Biden and Trump out of race

Biden, at 81, and Trump, who will be 78 on Election Day, are the two oldest presumptive nominees of a major party in U.S. history.

While rumors among commentators that the parties would choose someone else have largely died down, a health event sidelining one or both candidates before November does not seem inconceivable.

Both candidates emphasized their ability to serve as president amid questions about their physical and mental health.

In February, Biden's doctor wrote, following a physical exam of the president, that he was “fit for duty” and had no new health problems.

Trump's doctor released a letter in November saying he was in “excellent health,” that his labs were within “normal health limits” and that his cognitive tests were “exceptional.” But the letter was very vague and did not provide specific details about what the labs showed.

Neither has a publicly diagnosed serious health issue, but a major medical event remains a possibility for both men, as even younger presidents have experienced in the past.

Wider international conflict erupts

International unrest is already the backdrop to the presidential race, with two major conflicts underway. And even if American troops do not engage directly in either conflict, the political impact is visible.

The Biden administration had been pushing congressional Republicans to approve additional financial support for Ukraine in its war against Russia for months before the aid package passed last month.

At the same time, Biden faces a delicate situation with the war in the Middle East, which has heightened tensions within his coalition starting in 2020. Protests have erupted on college campuses in recent weeks to oppose to maintain financial aid to Israel.

Critics also organized an effort to vote “no strings attached” as a protest against Biden in the Democratic primaries.

So far, these two conflicts have not directly involved the United States. But if they were to spill over – if Russia were to attack a NATO country, for example, or if Iran were to become more involved in the war between Israel and Hamas – direct military participation might be deemed necessary.

These kinds of developments could boost or hinder Biden's campaign, depending on the public's view of the conflict.

RFK Jr. or other third-party candidates are gaining ground

Although third-party candidates in the race have mostly polled in the single digits, both major parties have recently taken the offensive against independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has at times scored just over 10%. hundred.

The Democratic National Committee has formed a team to reach out to third-party and independent candidates running this year. Trump also recently turned his attention to Kennedy, calling him a “Democratic plant” and an “unserious candidate.”

Even if Kennedy hits double digits at times, he would still need to improve to potentially enter the debate in the fall. If he does, the first three-way general election debate in three decades could add another element of unpredictability.

In addition to Kennedy, Cornel West is running as an independent and Jill Stein appears to be the Green Party candidate again. Yet both currently receive no more than 1 or 2 percent support in polls.

A rise of one or more of these candidates could change the outlook of the race. Although they are all far from presidential candidates, a rise by any one could yield uncertain results.

The economy is experiencing a slowdown or recession

The economy is often a key theme in the presidential election campaign, and polls have shown the issue to be a top concern among voters this year.

Even though the unemployment rate has remained consistently at a historically low rate – below 4 percent – ​​polls show that many Americans are pessimistic, especially in light of persistent inflation that has declined significantly over the past year. last year but remains above the Federal Reserve's 2 percent target.

Biden has sought to balance a focus on his administration's success in keeping unemployment low while acknowledging continued price increases that are driving up the cost of living. As long as the economy remains stable, this could be a viable strategy.

But if an economic downturn or recession were to occur, Biden would find himself in a much more difficult situation trying to convince Americans of his economic message. On the other hand, falling inflation allowing the Fed to cut interest rates for the first time in months could provide the optimism the president needs.

Trump found guilty or acquitted in New York case

The most anticipated development – ​​within a few weeks – is the verdict in the first criminal trial of a former president.

Trump's trial over alleged secret payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels has been ongoing for several weeks and could conclude before the start of summer. The trial may be the only one of the four cases Trump faces that takes place before Election Day.

If Trump is found not guilty, he will likely declare victory and that will prove that the charges were politically motivated, as he has claimed.

If Trump were convicted, it would be an unprecedented situation, but the consequences are unclear. Polls are mixed on whether a conviction in the case would particularly harm Trump.

A poll finds that 57 percent of respondents consider the hush money accusations to be serious, and the same number say Trump should not be president if he is convicted of a serious crime. Another poll found that those who thought a conviction would cause them to reconsider their support for Trump would not overwhelmingly vote for Biden.

But even a small change, one way or another, could make a difference.

