Georgia appeals court to review Fani Willis disqualification decisionExBulletin





Fulton County Prosecutor Fani Willis listens to closing arguments during her disqualification hearing March 1 in Atlanta. She was allowed to stay on the case if a special prosecutor she hired resigned.

ATLANTA The Georgia Court of Appeals granted oral arguments after former President Donald Trump appealed a decision allowing Fulton County Prosecutor Fani Willis to stay on the criminal case involving Trump and others.

The court's decision likely further diminishes the chances that the Georgia election interference case will go to trial this year.

In March, Fulton Judge Scott McAfee allowed Willis to stay on the case if the special prosecutor she was romantically involved with resigned. This special prosecutor, Nathan Wade, resigned.

Trump and other defendants who were the first to raise conflict of interest allegations appealed McAfee's decision.

The appeals court must now hear and rule on the issue within two terms, or about six months. According to the court, cases on the docket during the current legislature must be decided by November 1, and motions for reconsideration must be decided by November 18.

McAfee is unlikely to set a trial date before then, meaning the case will almost certainly remain unresolved before the November election, although preliminary hearings are expected to continue.

“I think this effectively ends the possibility of this case going to trial before Election Day,” said Atlanta attorney Jen Jordan, a former Democratic candidate for Georgia attorney general.

Jordan said she doesn't believe the appeals court is indicating that she thinks McAfee's decision was wrong, but recognizes the challenge of making sure it's right as soon as possible.

“This is one of the most significant cases in the history of this country and certainly this state,” Jordan said. “Let’s say Judge McAfee’s decision not to disqualify the prosecutor is wrong and you get to the verdict. [in the trial], and it goes to the Court of Appeal to be reviewed and they say, 'Wait a second, there was a mistake in this very first step and you have to redo it all.' This is not in the interest of justice, nor in the interest of due process, nor in the interest of ensuring that people believe the system is working fairly. »

Steve Sadow, Trump's lead lawyer in Georgia, wrote in a statement: “President Trump looks forward to making interlocutory arguments to the Georgia Court of Appeals to explain why the case should be dismissed and why the prosecutor of Fulton County Willis should be disqualified for his misconduct in this matter. unjustified and unjustified political persecution.

A spokesperson for the prosecutor's office declined to comment.

Prosecutors can ask the court to hear the appeal on an expedited basis, but the likelihood of that request being granted depends on the three judges who make up the panel overseeing the case.

“With a case of this importance, it could happen,” Jordan says. “But more than likely, it's not possible that this case will come to trial before the election. Of course, I would like to see it happen more quickly, but at the end of the day, I understand that it's This is how the process works. It takes time and thought.

Trump also faces federal charges for trying to overturn his 2020 election defeat and for mishandling classified documents. These two cases were also delayed.

On Tuesday, the federal judge in Florida overseeing the classified documents case, appointed by Trump, delayed the case indefinitely.

And the federal election interference case remains unresolved as the U.S. Supreme Court weighs Trump's presidential immunity claims. The justices held oral arguments late last month.

These delays mean the ongoing secret trial in New York will increasingly likely be the only trial Trump faces before voters vote on his White House bid this fall.

