Thousands to defy May Day ban in Türkiye's Taksim Square

by Naharnet Press Office 10 years

Thousands of people are expected to defy a government ban on gatherings in Istanbul's symbolic Taksim Square on Thursday, a year after May Day clashes helped launch a nationwide protest movement.

Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned protesters to “give up all hope” of gathering in Taksim, a traditional and symbolic rallying point, but activists vowed to ignore the ban and heavy police presence, increasing tensions to a fever pitch as the rally approached. workers' vacation.

Violent protests between police and protesters on May 1 last year were followed weeks later by demonstrations that snowballed into one of the biggest challenges to Erdogan's rule.

Last week, Erdogan said he would “not tolerate” any protests in the square, saying: “Abandon your hopes for Taksim. Do not engage in a fight with the state. Do not disturb the peace of our people.” .

Istanbul Governor Huseyin Avni Mutlu added on Wednesday that intelligence reports indicated that “illegal terrorist groups” were planning unrest in Taksim, making the ban necessary.

Turkish media also reported that 40,000 police officers as well as dozens of water cannon trucks and armored vehicles would be deployed to Istanbul on May 1, with around half of the city's police force deployed in the center to block the access to the place.

But left-wing unions and the opposition have vowed to ignore the ban.

On Wednesday, the so-called May Day Committee, made up of unions and civil society groups, said it would “defy an irrational and illegal ban.”

“All roads will lead to Taksim on May 1,” Kani Beko, president of the DISK union, said in a statement on behalf of the committee.

As an alternative to Taksim, the government suggested a gathering area at Yenikapi, a reclaimed land overlooking the Sea of ​​Marmara where Erdogan's Islamic-rooted Justice and Development Party (AKP) held a massive rally in the run-up to the local elections on March 30.

The government also offered free transportation to Yenikapi while limiting Istanbul's public transportation to make it harder to reach Taksim Square.

Taksim Square was only opened for May Day rallies in 2009, ending a three-decade ban sparked by the May Day bloodbath when unknown gunmen fired on a peaceful crowd, killing 33 people .

More than 30 years after the 1977 tragedy, Parliament reinstated May 1 as a national holiday in 2009 and decided to fully open the square for celebrations, only to ban it again last year citing the work of renovation in the neighborhood, arousing the anger of leftists.

Just weeks after last year's May Day clashes, a relatively small movement to prevent the redevelopment of Istanbul's Gezi Park, adjacent to Taksim, grew into a nationwide wave of anti-Erdogan protests that killed eight people before losing momentum.

New protests, albeit on a smaller scale, have erupted following a corruption scandal involving key Erdogan allies and controversial moves by the prime minister, including an internet crackdown that resulted in a ban on Twitter for two weeks.

Erdogan's government, although victorious in last month's local elections, is extremely sensitive to the possibility of rekindling the flames of last year's protest movement.

“During the Gezi movement, the government saw for the first time that even an opposition not supported by any political party managed to mobilize against it,” said Menderes Cinar, a political scientist at Baskent University in Ankara.

“This has both disconcerted and frightened Erdogan. Of course, he would not want history to repeat itself,” he said.

But Cinar doubts a second wave of nationwide protests could arise if clashes break out on May 1, saying the government would suppress any street protests before they become large enough to challenge Erdogan's authority .

Despite protests, a corruption scandal and widely criticized measures, Erdogan's AKP won a resounding victory in local elections, winning 45 percent of the vote.