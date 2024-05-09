Politics
Did Ambani-Adani buy Rahul's silence, says PM Modi; Congress fights back | News from India
You must have seen, for five years, the shehzada of the Congress has been chanting from morning to evening… Since his Rafale file was nailed to the ground, he has started chanting five industrialists… then Ambani-Adani. But since the elections were announced, these people (Congress) have stopped abusing Ambani-Adani, the Prime Minister said at a rally in Telangana's Karimnagar.
The Prime Minister said: Today I want to ask the people of Telangana to declare how much money they are collecting from Ambani-Adani during the elections. How many bags of black rice does it cost to load? How long did it take to reach Congress? What agreement took place? (I request from the soil of Telangana, let the shehzada declare how much money he took from Ambani-Adani in these elections, how many bags of black money? Have tempos full of currency notes reached the Congress What agreement was reached?)
For five years, the Cong shehzada chanted five industrialists, Ambani-Adani. But since the announcement of the elections, these people (Cong) have stopped insulting them. Let him declare how much money was withdrawn from Ambani-Adani, how many bags of black money? Have the tempos full of banknotes reached Cong? What agreement was reached?
PM Modi
PM Modi said there was definitely something fishy going on (daal me kuch kaala hai) because for five years they (Congress and Rahul) were abusing Adani-Ambani and it stopped from the day on the next day. This means you received heaps of chori ka maal (looted money), he added.
The Prime Minister accusing the Congress of taking huge amounts of black money came as a surprise since he was the target of opposition parties' barbs against crony capitalism.
Although the Congress rejected the charge saying Rahul had constantly attacked Ambani and Adani, there were indications that the BJP might not shut down the new front it has opened. Sources within the BJP said that unlike in the past, the campaign saw Adani-Ambani cease to be the Congress's main line of attack. Either way, isn't Ambani now absent from their concocted narrative of crony capitalism? » asked a source.
Modi's speech focused on alleged corruption in Telangana under the Revanth Reddy-led Congress government, with the Prime Minister suggesting that some of the bribes earned by one R in Hyderabad were transferred to another R in New Delhi. Mentioning the Telugu blockbuster RRR, Modi said there was a discussion about an RR tax in Telangana. Even a child from Telangana knows about the double R tax… You all know the movie RRR but I was told that the RRs left behind the movie RRR in their collections. As you know, RRR earned more than Rs 1,000 crore, but I was told that this amount was collected by RR in just a few days, such a loot they arranged, he said.
Although the Prime Minister did not take any names, his mention of RR was seen as a reference to Rahul and Revanth Reddy. He said wherever the Congress formed a government, its cash collection ATM began, as he also mentioned the unaccounted cash collected from the staff of a minister in Jharkhand.
Modi said the Congress fuse had blown after the third phase of polling and the INDIA bloc would need a microscope to find its winning seats after the fourth phase. In any case, Congress already had to use the magnifying glass to identify the seats it could win. Now, after three rounds of voting, they realize they must use a new, more powerful lens to identify the few candidates they can still win, he said.
Wherever the Congress is, there will be a lot of lies and fraud, Modi said. It is an anti-SC/ST/OBC party. One of the prominent faces of the Congress alliance said all reservations should be given to Muslims. This is despite Ambedkar making it clear that no religious reservations can be made. They have no respect for the Constitution. These people do not want SC, ST and OBC to come and take away their seats, he added.
|
Sources
2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/did-ambani-adani-buy-rahuls-silence-says-pm-modi-congress-hits-back/articleshow/109958842.cms
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Did Ambani-Adani buy Rahul's silence, says PM Modi; Congress fights back | News from India
- Thousands to defy May Day ban in Türkiye's Taksim Square
- TikTok sued the US government to block a ban. Here's what's happening now
- Colorado Football Recruiting: Transfer Portal News, 2024 Roster, Recruits & Top Deion Sanders Targets
- Pat March developed an attacking style thanks to specific recruitment
- Biodiversity loss is the biggest factor in infectious disease outbreaks, study says | Environment
- Xi's visit reveals flaws in European unity
- Salman Khan House dismissal case: Arrested accused Rafiq Choudhary carried out reconnaissance of houses of two other Bollywood actors
- Saudi Stock Exchange CEO eyes new IPOs
- Google Pixel officially launched in Poland and Czech Republic
- When Bollywood actress Manisha Koirala's name was linked to these celebrities
- Berbice under-19 cricketer benefits from Project Cricket Gear