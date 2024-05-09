Did Ambani-Adani buy Rahul's silence, says PM Modi; Congress fights back | News from India

For five years, the Cong shehzada chanted five industrialists, Ambani-Adani. But since the announcement of the elections, these people (Cong) have stopped insulting them. Let him declare how much money was withdrawn from Ambani-Adani, how many bags of black money? Have the tempos full of banknotes reached Cong? What agreement was reached? PM Modi

HYDERABAD/NEW DELHI: In a curious twist in the electoral discourse on crony capitalism Prime Minister Modi on Wednesday accused the Congress of entering into a deal with Ambani and Adani and questioned whether the party received huge amounts of black money from the two businessmen in return for what Rahul Gandhi stop abusing it during elections.You must have seen, for five years, the shehzada of the Congress has been chanting from morning to evening… Since his Rafale file was nailed to the ground, he has started chanting five industrialists… then Ambani-Adani. But since the elections were announced, these people (Congress) have stopped abusing Ambani-Adani, the Prime Minister said at a rally in Telangana's Karimnagar.The Prime Minister said: Today I want to ask the people of Telangana to declare how much money they are collecting from Ambani-Adani during the elections. How many bags of black rice does it cost to load? How long did it take to reach Congress? What agreement took place? (I request from the soil of Telangana, let the shehzada declare how much money he took from Ambani-Adani in these elections, how many bags of black money? Have tempos full of currency notes reached the Congress What agreement was reached?)

PM Modi said there was definitely something fishy going on (daal me kuch kaala hai) because for five years they (Congress and Rahul) were abusing Adani-Ambani and it stopped from the day on the next day. This means you received heaps of chori ka maal (looted money), he added.

The Prime Minister accusing the Congress of taking huge amounts of black money came as a surprise since he was the target of opposition parties' barbs against crony capitalism.

Although the Congress rejected the charge saying Rahul had constantly attacked Ambani and Adani, there were indications that the BJP might not shut down the new front it has opened. Sources within the BJP said that unlike in the past, the campaign saw Adani-Ambani cease to be the Congress's main line of attack. Either way, isn't Ambani now absent from their concocted narrative of crony capitalism? » asked a source.

Modi's speech focused on alleged corruption in Telangana under the Revanth Reddy-led Congress government, with the Prime Minister suggesting that some of the bribes earned by one R in Hyderabad were transferred to another R in New Delhi. Mentioning the Telugu blockbuster RRR, Modi said there was a discussion about an RR tax in Telangana. Even a child from Telangana knows about the double R tax… You all know the movie RRR but I was told that the RRs left behind the movie RRR in their collections. As you know, RRR earned more than Rs 1,000 crore, but I was told that this amount was collected by RR in just a few days, such a loot they arranged, he said.

Although the Prime Minister did not take any names, his mention of RR was seen as a reference to Rahul and Revanth Reddy. He said wherever the Congress formed a government, its cash collection ATM began, as he also mentioned the unaccounted cash collected from the staff of a minister in Jharkhand.

Modi said the Congress fuse had blown after the third phase of polling and the INDIA bloc would need a microscope to find its winning seats after the fourth phase. In any case, Congress already had to use the magnifying glass to identify the seats it could win. Now, after three rounds of voting, they realize they must use a new, more powerful lens to identify the few candidates they can still win, he said.

Wherever the Congress is, there will be a lot of lies and fraud, Modi said. It is an anti-SC/ST/OBC party. One of the prominent faces of the Congress alliance said all reservations should be given to Muslims. This is despite Ambedkar making it clear that no religious reservations can be made. They have no respect for the Constitution. These people do not want SC, ST and OBC to come and take away their seats, he added.