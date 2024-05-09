Congress slams Narendra Modi for Ambani-Adani jibe

New Delhi: Desperate ills call for desperate remedies. It is no wonder that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accused by the opposition of often working for the country's biggest industrialists, suddenly tried to turn the tables by declaring that the Congress had struck a deal with Adani-Ambani and that Rahul Gandhi had therefore stopped taking their name after having abused them for 10 years.

The Congress, apart from producing audio-visual evidence to expose the lie that Rahul Gandhi stopped nominating Adani-Ambani, unambiguously demolished the charge of any deal with them by stating that a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) would be formed after the regrouping of the opposition. INDIA comes to power in June 2024. Rahul Gandhi released a video message asking: Modi ji, are you shaken? You usually talk about Adani-Ambani behind closed doors. For the first time, you spoke about it publicly. You even know that they send money at the rate. Is this your personal experience? Why don't you send ED-CBI to find out? And I repeat once again, the amount of money you have given to a few selected industrialists, I will give to the poor through our social welfare programs.>

The Congress leadership saw in this ironic twist the nervousness of Modi, who felt the need to overturn the main accusation he was facing and gave credence by remaining silent all these years. Modi did not respond to any of the more than 100 questions posed by Congress on his ties to Adani, giving specific examples of abuse of power to award contracts and provide protection from investigative agencies.

Rahul Gandhi's obsessive focus on Adani for years had deepened public perception of the industrialists' association with the Prime Minister. What justified Rahul Gandhis tirade was the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ecosystem's passionate defense of Adani following the massive political outcry over the Hindenburg report. While in Parliament, the presidents erased references to Adani by Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, and the government blocked demands for a debate on the issue, apart from a campaign was launched to portray him as a patriotic businessman who contributed to the nation-building process. Anyone who raised legitimate questions about Adanis' operations was labeled anti-national by Modi's support system on social media.>

Modi, who chose not to publicly engage with Rahul on this issue all this time, suddenly said at a public rally in Telangana: Friends, you must have seen that the Congress prince started chanting while waking up in the morning for the last five years, ever since his Rafale was grounded, he has not started chanting. The five industrialists, the five industrialists have been chanting the same garland for five years. Then he started saying Ambani-Adani Ambani Adani. For five years but since the announcement of the elections, he has stopped mistreating Ambani-Adani. Today I want to ask the people of Telangana, this prince says, how much money does he collect from Ambani-Adani during elections? How many bags of black rice do you make? What time did the notes go through and did they reach Congress? What agreement took place? Why did you start abusing Ambani-Adani every night? Zaroor dal cooked in the kitchen. The Ambani-Adani have been abused for five years, and there will be abuse every night. This means that no one has found the food stolen in several ways. Responding will make the country proud..

This translates to, My friends, you may have seen that the Congress scion has stopped repeating for the last five years, ever since the Rafale affair was grounded, if not every morning he has continued to repeat it over the last five years. For five years he made another change, he kept saying the same thing, five industrialists, five industrialists. Then slowly he started saying Ambani-Adani, Ambani-Adani. But since the elections were declared, he has stopped mistreating Ambani-Adani. I want to ask the Congress scion right here from Telangana, how much money did he take from Ambani-Adani? How much black money did he take. Were the tempos filled with money delivered to the Congress party? What is the problem? Overnight you stopped abusing Ambani-Adani. There's something fishy, ​​that's for sure. For five years, you have abused Ambani-Adani and he has stopped governing. This means for sure that from the stolen money, you must have received it loaded in tempos. You will have to answer to the nation.>

Modi, as usual, got his facts wrong. Even on Monday and Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi spoke about Adani while explaining how the country's assets were transferred to a select few. The Congress has released videos proving that Rahul Gandhi took the name Adani on May 2 in Karnataka, May 3 in Maharashtra, May 5 in Telangana, May 6 in Madhya Pradesh and May 7 in Jharkhand. The message posted with these videos was: The question we keep asking ourselves is: what is Modi's relationship with Adani? (We'll keep asking questions. What is Adani's relationship with Modi?) >

The May 2 video showed Rahul Gandhi saying: “You have to decide whether you want to form a Modi-Adani government or a government of farmers, the poor people. In the May 3 video, he said: He put the wealth of Hindustan in the pockets of 22 people. Adani, Ambani in logon ke jeb mein (He took the wealth of India and lined the pockets of only 22 individuals. Adani, Ambani, the pockets of these people).>

On May 5, he said, “We gave MGNREGA, the media said we were making the poor lazy. When we waive agricultural loans, they say farmers are spoiled. Adani gets lakhs and crores, isn't that big data?. In the May 6 video, Rahul Gandhi is heard saying: All the imports, the ports, the infrastructure, the defense industry, everything he gave to one person..

Similarly, in the May 7 video, he is seen saying: People like Adani have set their sights on your Water, Jungle, Earthand they are Modi's special friends. If Rahul Gandhi spoke about Adani regularly, even on May 6 and 7, what did Modi say on May 8 that he stopped naming them after the deal?>

Congress communications chief Jairam Ramesh responded promptly saying, “The tide of this election has turned so violently that Hum Do Hamare Do's father is turning against his own children. The man who collected Rs 8,200 crore in electoral bonds for his party, a scam so blatant that even the Supreme Court declared it unconstitutional, is now leveling allegations against others.

Recall that through his Chaar Raaste, the Prime Minister granted contracts and licenses worth Rs 4 lakh crore to his acolytes in return for their donations. If today 21 Indian billionaires own as much wealth as 70 million Indians, it is thanks to the intentions of the Prime Minister and his policies. It also goes without saying that Hamare Do is a key figure among these 21. Since January 28, 2023, Congress has repeatedly called for the formation of a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to investigate the Modani scam. We have reiterated this demand even after the elections began on April 23, 2024, and only five days ago on May 3, 2024. Since April 3, 2024, Rahul Gandhi has mentioned Adani 103 times and Ambani more than 30 times in his speeches. A JPC will be formed as soon as the Indian alliance comes to power on June 4, 2024, to probe the Modani scam estimated to be worth at least Rs 2 lakh crore. Defeat is inevitable. The Prime Minister is now afraid, even of his own shadow.

Today, May 8, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also took a dig at Modi, posting on X: Time is changing. Dost dost na raha After the completion of the three phases of voting, the Prime Minister started attacking his friends. This shows that the Modis chair is shaking. This is the real pattern of results.>

!> Advertisement > > Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) May 8, 2024>

Priyanka Gandhi also told Raebareli on Wednesday that Modi had written off Rs 16 lakh crore for 22 industrialists. He handed over all national assets to his friends, airports, ports, PSU. Today, he said that Rahul will not take the Adani-Ambani name. Wonderful! Every day, Rahul exposes the connection by taking their name. He tells the truth every day and tells you how Modi is aligned with billionaires.>

Modis Adani-Ambani hit out at political observers as well as politicians as, according to them, it almost seemed like an admission that they had earned a lot of unaccounted money under his regime, which can be provided to the parties bit by bit policies. He specifically referenced the dark money that was being sent to Congress in bags as part of the deal. Modi took office in 2014 with a promise to eliminate black money, and as his second term ends in 2024, he claims that industrialists, considered friendly with him, are hiding black money. This itself generated its own set of unflattering optics that added nothing to Modi's decade-long record.>