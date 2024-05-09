Chinese leader Xi Jinping's trip to Serbia timed to increase tensions with West, US envoy says





Twenty-five years ago today, NATO blatantly bombed the Chinese Embassy in Yugoslavia, killing three Chinese journalists, Ms. Shao Yunhuan, Mr. Xu Xinghu and his wife Zhu Ying. We should never forget it, Xi wrote in an article published Tuesday in the Serbian newspaper Politika. Workers paste a Chinese national flag on a billboard in Belgrade on Tuesday. Chinese leader Xi Jinping's visit to Serbia, a European ally, fell on a symbolic date: the 25th anniversary of the bombing of the Chinese embassy in Belgrade during the NATO air war over Kosovo. Photo: AP In an online press briefing Wednesday to mark the end of his term in Belgrade, Gabriel Escobar, Washington's outgoing special envoy for the Western Balkans, criticized the timing of Xi's visit. The visit was timed to increase tensions between Serbia and the rest of the Western community, and it serves no purpose, he said. We, the United States, said that the bombing of the Chinese embassy in 1999 was an accident, Escobar explained. We apologized. I believe we even paid reparations to the families. But…I believe the timing of the visit was unfortunate but deliberate. This strike was part of NATO's military campaign in former Yugoslavia, triggering a diplomatic crisis between Beijing and Washington as well as the largest anti-American demonstrations in China in decades. The United States and its NATO allies insisted that the completely unintentional strike targeted a Yugoslav military installation and that the embassy had been misidentified, which was a tragic mistake. However, many people in China, including government officials, have rejected this characterization and remain unconvinced. China has maintained close ties with Serbia since it sided with the former Yugoslavia against NATO's air campaign in the 1990s. Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives at Nikola Tesla Airport in Belgrade on Wednesday for his departure after a two-day state visit to Serbia. Photo: Reuters On Wednesday, Xi reaffirmed his unwavering support for Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, with the two leaders backing each other in their territorial claims to Taiwan and Kosovo, respectively. China, as a member of the United Nations Security Council, helped ensure that Kosovo, which the Serbian government considers a breakaway province, received official recognition within that body. We have a clear and simple position regarding Chinese territorial integrity. Yes, Taiwan is China, Vucic said Wednesday, speaking to a crowd estimated at 20,000, alongside the Chinese leader. The two signed an agreement strengthening their strategic partnership for a community with a shared future in a new era, while a free trade agreement is expected to come into force on July 1. Serbia is a candidate country for membership in the European Union, but the EU did not immediately respond to questions about whether Belgrade expanded ties with Beijing would affect relations with Brussels. Xi will travel to Hungary on Wednesday evening for a two-day show with another of his close allies in Europe, Prime Minister Viktor Orban. He landed in Serbia after two days of interviews with French President Emmanuel Macron A protester waves a makeshift American flag and shouts anti-U.S. slogans as thousands of angry Chinese march toward the U.S. Embassy in Beijing May 9, 1999. Angry demonstrators among a crowd estimated at 20,000 people threw stones and water bottles at US and British embassies breaking a window to protest the NATO bombing of the Chinese embassy in Belgrade. Photo: Agence France-Presse The longtime Hungarian leader has been a stumbling block to European unity over Ukraine and a strong supporter of Chinese positions on human rights and economic issues. In a separate article in the pro-Orban Magyar Nemzet newspaper on Wednesday, Xi wrote that China and Hungary share similar views and close positions on international and regional issues. We are committed to the right path of independent and autonomous friendly foreign relations of sovereign countries, he continued. Escobar, who will soon leave his post as deputy assistant secretary of the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs, said Xi had chosen countries willing to challenge the unity of the Euro-Atlantic community. The Biden administration has a difficult relationship with populist Orban, who has openly expressed his desire to see former President Donald Trump win the November US election. “We warn all our partners and all our interlocutors to be very aware of China's agenda in Europe and China's agenda with respect to the Euro-Atlantic community,” Escobar said.

