Trump's silent trial: Defense lawyers attack Stormy Daniels' credibility





NEW YORK (AP) Stormy Daniels will return to the witness stand Thursday in Donald Trump's secret trial as the defense attempts to undermine the credibility of the pornographic actors' salacious testimony about their alleged sexual relationship and money from it paid to keep quiet.

The trial against the former president resumes with the questioning of Daniels' lawyers, whose account is key to prosecutors' case accusing Trump of plotting to illegally influence the 2016 presidential campaign by suppressing unflattering information about him .

What you need to know about Trump's silent trial:

In the courtroom on Tuesday, Trump watched for hours as Daniels described an unexpected sexual encounter she says she had in 2006. Trump denies ever having sex. Yet a decade later, Michael Cohen, then Trump's lawyer, paid her to stay silent during the final weeks of the presidential campaign.

Daniels' testimony was an extraordinary moment in what could be the only criminal case against the presumptive Republican presidential nominee to go to trial before voters decide in November whether to send him to the White House. Trump has pleaded not guilty, denies any wrongdoing and has portrayed himself as the victim of a politically tainted justice system that is working to deny him another term.

Former President Donald Trump, followed by his attorney Todd Blanche, walks to speak to reporters after proceedings in his trial, Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in New York. (Sarah Yenesel/Pool Photo via AP)

Trump's lawyers have sought to portray Daniels as a liar and extortionist who is trying to bring down the former president after he made money and fame from her story about him. Daniels sometimes struggled with pointed questions, forcefully denying the idea that she had tried to extort Trump.

Am I right that you hate President Trump? Defense attorney Susan Necheles asked Daniels.

Yes, she admitted.

Trump frowned and shook his head during much of Daniel's description of their alleged sexual encounter after she met Trump at a celebrity golf outing in Lake Tahoe in 2006, where sponsors included the studio adult films where she worked. At one point, the judge told defense attorneys, in a side conversation, out of earshot of the jury and the public, that he could hear Trump audibly swearing.

“I'm talking to you here at the bench because I don't want to embarrass him,” Judge Juan M. Merchan told Trump's lawyers, according to a transcript of the proceedings.

For the first time during the trial, the defense on Tuesday requested a mistrial because of Daniels' detailed testimony, calling it extremely prejudicial. The judge denied the request, blaming the defense in part for not objecting more vigorously during her testimony to prevent her from giving more details than she should have.

Trump is charged with 34 counts of falsifying the Trump Organization's internal business records. The charges stem from items such as invoices and checks that were considered legal fees in Trump Organization filings, when prosecutors say the payments were largely reimbursements to Cohen for the secret $130,000 payment $ to Daniels.

Former President Donald Trump, accompanied by his lawyer Todd Blanche, speaks to reporters following proceedings in his trial, Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in New York. (Sarah Yenesel/Pool Photo via AP)

The testimony so far has made it clear that at the time of the payment to Daniels, Trump and his campaign were reeling from the October 2016 release of the never-before-seen 2005 Access Hollywood footage in which he bragged about seized women's genitals without their permission.

Prosecutors argued that the political storm sparked by the Access Hollywood tape pushed Cohen to pay Daniels to prevent her from going public with her claims that could further harm Trump in the eyes of female voters.

Trump's lawyers sought to show that Trump was trying to protect his reputation and his family, not his campaign, by shielding them from embarrassing stories about his personal life.

